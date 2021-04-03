पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालवान अतिक्रमण व तोड़फोड़ प्रकरण:अवैध क्रशर संचालकों पर 8 दिन में भी कार्रवाई नहीं, डॉ. किरोड़ी के साथ ग्रामीणों ने किया थाने का घेराव

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • सरपंच के भाई की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध

मानपुर कालवान सरपंच मीरा मीना के भाई की गिरफ्तारी एवं पहाड़ों में अवैध खनन के विरोध में गुरुवार को राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. किरोड़ीलाल मीना ने सैकडों ग्रामीणों के साथ थाने पहुंचकर विरोध जताया। उन्होंने डिप्टी एसपी कार्यालय के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए।दोपहर 12 बजे कालवान पहुंचे राज्यसभा सांसद डॉ. मीना ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी को थाने पहुंचकर पुलिस एवं प्रशासन से अवैध क्रशर, माइंस एवं खनन पर रोक लगाने सहित अन्य मांगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की गई थी, लेकिन 8 दिन बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव की महिला के साथ मारपीट मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी क्रशर संचालक एवं कर्मचारियों को भी गिरफ्तार नहीं किया, जबकि सरपंच भाई के खिलाफ गंभीर धाराएं लगाकर जेल भेज दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि पुलिस एवं प्रशासन खनन माफिया के दबाव में काम कर रहा है। उन्होंने ग्रामीणों से थाने का कूच करने का आह्वान किया। इस पर सांसद की अगुवाई में थाने के घेराव के लिए ग्रामीण रवाना हो गए। दोपहर तीन बजे थाने पहुंचे राज्य सभा सांसद डॉ. मीना ने ग्रामीणों के साथ थाने का घेराव किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कालवान को गोद लेने के बाद पंचायत क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन एवं अवैध कार्रवाई को बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

पुलिस अधिकारियों से वार्ता के बाद किरोड़ी की चेतावनी, अवैध क्रशरों की तालाबंदी करेंगे

उन्होंने प्रशासन एवं पुलिस अधिकारियों को पहाड़ों में नियमानुसार खनन नहीं करने वाले क्रशर एवं माइंस पर तालाबंदी की चेतावनी दी। गौरतलब है कि कालवान के पहाड़ में तिरुपति स्टोन क्रशर पर तोड़फोड़ एवं मारपीट के मामले में 24 जनवरी को डिप्टी एसपी संतराम मीना के नेतृत्व में मानपुर, सिकंदरा व मेहंदीपुर बालाजी थानों की पुलिस ने सरपंच के घर दबिश देकर भाई प्रकाश चंद मीना को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। सरपंच भाई 6 फरवरी तक जेल भेजा है।राज्य सभा सांसद एवं ग्रामीणों ने थाने का घेराव कर महिला के साथ मारपीट के मामले में आरोपी क्रशर संचालक एवं अन्य आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी करने, सरपंच भाई के खिलाफ झूठे मुकदमे से संगीन धाराएं हटाने, कालवान में अवैध खनन, अवैध ब्लास्टिंग एवं अवैध डामर प्लांट बंद करवाने सहित अन्य मांगों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की। सांसद एवं ग्रामीण डिप्टी एसपी कार्यालय के बाहर फर्श बिछाकर धरने पर बैठ गए। बाद में पुलिस अधिकारियों ने सांसद एवं ग्रामीणों के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के साथ कार्यालय में वार्ता की। जिस पर डिप्टी एसपी संतराम मीना ने महिला से मारपीट के मामले की फाइल पुलिस महानिरीक्षक के होने की बात कहते हुए अन्य मांगों पर उचित कार्रवाई का भरोसा दिलाया। इसके बाद सांसद एवं ग्रामीण धरना समाप्त कर चले गए।

