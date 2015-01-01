पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Dausa
  • Notice Of Cancellation Of Pooja And Amritsar Train Is Being Issued Daily For 12 Days, But Maintained On Running Ranikhet, Agra Fort And Chandigarh Train Deli

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्रेन की सूचना:12 दिन से पूजा व अमृतसर ट्रेन के रद्द की सूचना रोज जारी की जा रही, मगर रानीखेत, आगरा फाेर्ट और चंडीगढ़ ट्रेन काे डेली चलाने पर माैन साधा

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जम्मू तवी और अमृतसर ट्रेन काे पिछले माह अक्टूबर के चाैथे सप्ताह से ही चलाने की तैयारी थी, लेकिन पंजाब में जारी किसान आंदाेलन ने पंगा फंसा दिया।रेलवे द्वारा 31 दिन से लगातार उक्त दाेनाें ट्रेनाें के रद्द की सूचना डे बाई डे जारी की जा रही है। दूसरी और रानीखेत और आगरा फाेर्ट ट्रेन के रास्ते में काेई आंदाेलन नहीं है, इसके बावजूद रेलवे अधिकारी इन ट्रेनाें के संचालन पर माैन साधना में है। जयपुर-चंडीगढ़ इंटरसिटी ट्रेन लाॅकडाउन से पहले डेली ट्रेन थी, जिसे अब सप्ताह में तीन दिन (रविवार, मंगलवार व शुक्रवार) चलाया जा रहा है। चंडीगढ़ ट्रेन काे डेली चलाया जाए ताे यात्रियाें काे बड़ी सुविधा मिलेगी। त्याेहारी सीजन के मद्देनजर जम्मू तवी-अजमेर पूजा ट्रेन काे 20 अक्टूबर और अमृतसर-अजमेर ट्रेन काे 22 अक्टूबर से चलाने की घाेषणा की गई थी, लेकिन संचालन से पूर्व ही दाेनाें ट्रेनाें काे रद्द करने की सूचना आ गई।कारण पंजाब में किसान आंदाेलन बताया गया। पिछले माह 18 अक्टूबर काे रद्द करने की सूचना जारी की थी। 18 अक्टूबर काे घाेषणा कर दाेनाें ट्रेनाें काे 6 नवंबर तक रद्द कर दिया गया। फिर 7 नवंबर से रद्द की सूचना राेजाना जारी की जा रही है। राेजाना रद्द की सूचना के पीछे कारण यह है कि टिकट रिजर्वेशन जारी है। जम्मू तवी और अमृतसर ट्रेन चलने का इंतजार कर रहे यात्री समझ रहे हैं कि किसान आंदाेलन समस्या है, लेकिन काठगाेदाम-जैसलमेर रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस और अजमेर-आगरा फाेर्ट ट्रेन के रास्ते में काेई आदाेलन नहीं है। यानी ट्रैक क्लियर है, इसके बावजूद अधिकारी रानीखेत और आगरा फाेर्ट ट्रेन चलाने के प्रति माैन साधना की स्थिति में है।रानीखेत ट्रेन चलने से यात्रियाें काे सुबह-शाम दिल्ली की और से आने-जाने के लिए जम्मू तवी पूजा ट्रेन का बेहतर विकल्प हाेगी। जम्मू तवी पूजा ट्रेन पुरानी दिल्ली से सुबह 4:25 बजे चलती थी, जबकि रानीखेत का समय सुबह 4:40 बजे का था। पूजा ट्रेन सुबह 8:32 और रानीखेत ट्रेन का सुबह 9:05 बजे दाैसा पहुंचने का निर्धारित समय था। वापसी में दिल्ली की और जाने के लिए पूजा ट्रेन शाम 5:07 बजे और रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस दाेपहर 3:23 बजे दाैसा का समय था। दूसरी और लाॅकडाउन से पूर्व अजमेर से आगरा पाेर्ट के लिए डेली दाे ट्रेन चलती थीं, जाे दाेनाें ही 20 मार्च से बंद है। इसमें ट्रेन संख्या 22987 अजमेर से सुबह 6 बजे चलकर 8:47 बजे दाैसा का समय था। वापसी में यह गाड़ी 22988 बनकर दाेपहर 2:50 बजे आगरा फाेर्ट से रवाना हाेती थी, जिसका दाैसा का निर्धारित समय 5:38 बजे था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें