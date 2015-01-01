पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुफ्त इंटरनेट सुविधा:अब विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन क्लासेज के लिए मुफ्त इंटरनेट सुविधा मिलेगी

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
कलेक्टर पीयूष सामरिया ने आदेश जारी किया है कि ग्राम पंचायतों पर स्थित भारत निर्माण राजीव गांधी सूचना केंद्रों व ई-मित्र कियोस्क धारकों को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में ऑनलाइन क्लासेज से वंचित छात्र-छात्राओं को इंटरनेट सुविधा प्रदान करते हुए स्माइल कार्यक्रम से जोड़ा जाए। राजस्थान में दौसा जिला ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में अध्ययनरत बालकों के लिए ऑनलाइन क्लासेज के लिए मुफ्त इंटरनेट प्रदान करने वाला पहला जिला बना है।अक्टूबर माह में हई जिला निष्पादन समिति की बैठक में समिति के सदस्य व आरपीएससी शिक्षक फोरम के जिला प्रवक्ता अभय सक्सेना ने सरकारी विद्यालयों में कोरोना काल को देखते हुए विद्यार्थियों के लिए चल रही ऑनलाइन क्लासेज पर प्रश्नचिन्ह खड़ा किया था। विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने भी ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विद्यार्थियों के लिए मुफ्त इंटरनेट सुविधा की मांग की थी। सक्सेना ने बताया कि सरकारी विद्यालयों में अध्ययनरत बालक अत्यंत गरीब वर्ग से आता है। उसके पास इंटरनेट का खर्चा वहन करने की क्षमता नहीं है। जिला आरपीएससी शिक्षक फोरम के पदाधिकारी प्रह्लाद फाटक्या, कैलाश शर्मा, कमल विगास, कालूराम मालपुरिया, राम खिलाड़ी मीणा, शिवसागर जांगिड़, अवधेश तिवारी, मुरलीधर मीणा, जितेंद्र सैनी, वसीम अहमद, परमानंद शर्मा, जय सिंह गुर्जर, बसराम गुर्जर, सचिन शर्मा, भंवर राजेंद्र सिंह, अजय भान सिंह भाटी, राजेंद्र गुप्ता, रामबाबू विजयवर्गीय, विनोद सिंह, राजेश निर्वाण, सुरेश सैनी, देवकीनंदन महावर, प्रेम प्रकाश उमरवाल, दिलीप अग्रवाल सहित शिक्षकों ने विद्यार्थियों के लिए मुफ्त में इंटरनेट सुविधा मुहैया कराने पर कलेक्टर का आभार व्यक्त किया।

