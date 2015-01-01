पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षात्मक बैठक:बकाया प्रकरणों का निराकरण में कोताही नहीं बरते अधिकारी

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • आवश्यक सेवाओं की समीक्षात्मक बैठक

कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया नेे कहा कि अधिकारी राजस्थान सम्पर्क पोर्टल व मुख्यमंत्री हेल्प लाइन 181 पर दर्ज एवं अन्य बकाया प्रकरणों के निराकरण में लापरवाही नहीं बरते। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को अपने दायित्वों का पालन करने के निर्देश दिए।सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभा भवन में आवश्यक सेवाओं की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कलेक्टर ने कहा कि अधिकारी दर्ज प्रकरणों की तत्परता से जांच कर समाधान कराएं। उन्होंने दर्ज प्रकरणों की तत्काल जांचकर गरीब व ग्रामीणों की समस्या का निराकरण कर उन्हे लाभान्वित कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को प्रतिदिन एक घंटे का समय देने तथा प्रभावी मॉनिटरिंग करने के लिए पाबंद किया।उन्होंने बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों को जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में जले ट्रांसफार्मरों को शीघ्रता से बदले तथा शिकायतों का निराकरण समय पर करने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने जनता जल योजना का विकास अधिकारियों से सर्वे कराने व जिन योजनाओं से आमजन को लाभ मिल रहा है ऐसी जनता जल योजना का बिजली बिल जमा कराने में देरी नहीं करें।एडीएम लोकेश कुमार मीणा ने संचालित जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं की समीक्षा की तथा समय पर लक्ष्य अर्जित करने की बात कही।बैठक में जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल.के. बालोत, सहायक निदेशक प्यारे लाल सोथवाल, बिजली निगम के आर.के. मीणा, बी.एल. मीना, जलदाय विभाग से राम निवास मीणा, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बी.के. बजाज, आयुक्त सुरेन्द्र मीना, संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन डाॅ. निरंजन लाल शर्मा, आयुर्वेद विभाग के उप निदेशक सुधाकर शर्मा, एडीपीआर रामजी लाल मीणा, सीडीईओ ओम प्रकाश शर्मा, एडीईओ मनीषा जैमन उपस्थित थे।

