पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्देश:पीड़ितों को समय पर सहायता राशि दिलाने में कोताही नहीं बरतें अधिकारी

दौसा14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एससी, एसटी की जिला स्तरीय समिति की बैठक में कलेक्टर ने दिए सहायता के निर्देश

कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने कहा कि अनुसूचित जाति, जन जाति के पीड़ितों को समय पर सहायता राशि देकर लाभान्वित कराने के लिए अधिकारी त्वरित कार्रवाई करें। मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभा भवन में अनुसूचित जाति,जन जाति परिवारों की सहायता के लिए गठित जिला स्तरीय समिति की बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए कलेक्टर ने बताया कि एससी वर्ग अंतर्गत 24 प्रकरणों में 31 पीड़ितों को राशि 15 लाख 6 हजार 250 रुपए एवं पेंशन राशि में 5 पीड़ितों को 84 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की गई। एसटी वर्ग में 16 प्रकरणों के 16 पीड़ितों को राशि 15 लाख 50 हजार रुपए व पेंशन के लिए 2 पीड़ितों को 66 हजार रुपए की स्वीकृति जारी की गई है।
किसको कितनी सहायता मिली
सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक राजेन्द्र सिंह ने बताया कि हरज्ञान को 2 लाख 50 हजार, रामकेश मीणा लालसोट को 25 हजार, लक्षमण मीणा को 25 हजार, सुनीता मीणा सिकन्दरा को 25 हजार, जामंती मीणा सलेमपुर को 50 हजार, मनीषा मीणा महवा को 25 हजार, मौसमी मीणा सिकन्दरा को 25 हजार, अमरचन्द मीणा मण्डावर को 25 हजार, संतोष सिकन्दरा को 25 हजार, रेखा मीणा सिकन्दरा को 4 लाख 12 हजार 500 रुपए, गुड्रडी मीणा सिकन्दरा को 25 हजार, बीना देवी मीणा महवा को 25 हजार, चेतना मीणा बांदीकुई को 50 हजार, जगदीश प्रसाद मीणा बसवा को 25 हजार, किशन मीणा मानपुर को 4 लाख 12 हजार 500 रुपए, हरज्ञान बसवा को 1 लाख 25 हजार रुपए की सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। इसी प्रकार सुमित्रा मीणा तीतरवाडा को 4 हजार 500 रुपए प्रतिमाह की दर से मार्च से अक्टूबर तक 36 हजार तथा रामधन मीणा नांगल शेखपुरा 8 हजार की पेंशन राशि स्वीकृत की गई है। अनुसूचित जाति के पीडित 24 पीड़ितों को 15 लाख 6 हजार 250 रुपए की सहायता राशि दी गई। इसमें मंगती राम जाटव महवा, हजारी लाल बैरवा बांदीकुई, चुन्नी लाल बैरवा बसवा, दयाराम कोली मण्डावर, रामकिशोर सिकन्दरा, मोहन लाल बैरवा बांदीकुई, रमेश रैगर बांदीकुई, पिन्टू कोली बसवा, सुल्तान महावर मानपुर, विमला मानपुर, छाजूराम बैरवा बांदीकुई, लाली बाई, विमला बैरवा सिकन्दरा, जगदीश बसवा, धनराज बैरवा, रामकेश बैरवा, सोना बैरवा, सोनू बैरवा, रामपति बैरवा, शंकर लाल लालसोट के लिए 25-25 हजार रुपाए की सहायता, रवीना बैरवा लालसोट, कमलेश महवा, पूनम महावर मानपुर, ज्ञानसिंह जाटव महवा, श्रीराम बैरवा महवा,सतीश कुमार, खैराती बसवा, कविता बैरवा बसवा के लिए 50-50 हजार की सहायता व सीमा महवा, सावित्री बसवा को 1-1 लाख तथा सुनिता बैरवा बांदीकुई को 2 लाख 50 हजार व मोनिका बैरवा कोलवा को 2 लाख 6 हजार 250 रुपाए की सहायता राशि स्वीकृत की है। समिति की बैठक में डीएसपी हवा सिंह, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बी.के. बजाज, एसपीपी एससी/एसटी कोर्ट के मिश्री लाल बैरवा, जिला रोजगार अधिकारी जगदीश निर्वाण, सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग के सहायक निदेशक रामजी लाल मीणा, उद्योग प्रसार अधिकारी दिनेश बुनकर उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें