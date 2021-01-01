पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसंपर्क:दौसा में रैली 5 को, किसान नेताओं ने किया गांव-ढाणियों में जनसंपर्क

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
बांदीकुई राजेश पायलट स्टेडियम दौसा में 5 फ़रवरी को होने वाली महापंचायत व विशाल रैली को लेकर किसान नेताओं ने गावों में जनसंपर्क किया रैली को लेकर हरिमोहन माल, पूर्व पार्षद रतन सिंह पटेल, ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष जयसिंह बैरवा, सरपंच विजय सिंह, पूर्व प्रधान जोहरी लाल, रामधन आभानेरी, विश्राम सरपंच, सुनील सरपंच, रविंद्र बैरवा, मुकेश मीणा, राजेश महावर, सरपंच चौबड़ीवाला, जय सिंह सहित अन्य ने पंचायत समिति बांदीकुई व बसवा के गाव चौबड़ीवाला, दुड़की, कोलेसवर, चादेरा, उरवाड़ी, रेहडिया, बड़ागुवाडा, जगसौली, गुढाकटला, आभानेरी, सोडाला, बासड़ा, झूपड़ीन, रामपुरा, मुंडघिस्या, बैंसलाबास, नानगवाड़ा सहित अन्य गांव में ग्रामीणों से जनसंपर्क कर महापंचायत व रैली में ज्यादा से ज्यादा ट्रैक्टरों सहित पहुंचने का आह्वान किया।लालसोट| कृषि तीन कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ व किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में 4 फरवरी रामगढ़ पचवारा मुख्यालय पर आयोजित होने वाली किसान महापंचायत को लेकर किसान नेताओं व जन प्रतिनिधियों ने गांवों में सघन तुफानी दौरा कर किसानों से जन संपर्क किया। निर्झरना सरपंच व किसान नेता प्रद्युमन सिंह, सरपंच प्रीतम सिंह, शंभूलाल मीना गोकुलपुरा, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि हंसराज मीना संवासा कुलवंत सिंह मीठा लाल मीणा लड्डू राम मीणा जितेंद्र रामकेश मीणा ने रतनपुरा श्यामपुरा कलां झांपदा गोकुलपुरा संवासा क्षेत्र का दौरा कर जनसंपर्क किया। तथा किसानों से महापंचायत में अधिक से अधिक तादाद में भाग लेने का आह्वान किया। इसी तरह सीताराम मीना बीछा अन्य लोगों ने दौरा कर किसानों के हितों को ध्यान में रख कर महापंचायत में भाग लेने का आह्वान किया।

