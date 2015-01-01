पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली का गिफ्ट हाेगी रानीखेत ट्रेन:रानीखेत ट्रेन के रास्ते में किसान न गुर्जर आंदाेलन, अधिकारी रूचि दिखाएं ताे दीपावली का गिफ्ट हाेगी रानीखेत ट्रेन

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
त्याेहारी सीजन में यात्रियाें काे डेली चलने वाली आश्रम, बरेली, मरुधर और इलाहाबाद ट्रेन की ही सुविधा मिल रही है, जबकि साप्ताहिक में चंडीगढ़ और हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस दो ही ट्रेन चल रही हैं। दूसरी और डेली में अति महत्वपूर्ण पूजा, रानीखेत, आगरा फाेर्ट, दिल्ली इंटर, मंडाेर, खजुराहाे, खैरथल और हिसार शटल आदि ट्रेन बंद हैं। साप्ताहिक चलने वाली अमृतसर, कटरा, चंडीगढ़ गरीब रथ भी बंद हैं। लाॅकडाउन के मद्देनजर बंद की गई पूजा व अमृतसर आदि ट्रेनाें काे पिछले माह 20 अक्टूबर से फिर से चलाने की घाेषणा भी कर दी गई थी, लेकिन पंजाब के किसान आंदाेलन ने पंगा फंसा दिया। इससे दीपावली के त्याेहार पर घर लाैटने वालाें की टेंशन बढ़ गई, लेकिन अधिकारी चाहे ताे रानीखेत ट्रेन की सुविधा मिल सकती है। रानीखेत ट्रेन के रास्ते में किसान-गुर्जर आंदाेलन नहीं है, इसके बावजूद अधिकारी रानीखेत ट्रेन के संचालन के प्रति गंभीर नहीं है।जम्मू तवी-अजमेर पूजा सुपरफास्ट और अमृतसर-अजमेर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन पंजाब व हरियाणा के रास्ते रेवाड़ी हाेते हुए दाैसा आती है। दूसरी और रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन उत्तराखंड से चलकर उत्तर प्रदेश के रास्ते दिल्ली में प्रवेश करती है। यानी रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के रास्ते में पंजाब का किसान आंदाेलन नहीं है। रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस का गुजरने वाला ट्रैक साफ और खुला है। ऐसे में अधिकारी गंभीरता दिखाएं ताे यात्रियाें काे त्याेहारी सीजन में रानीखेत ट्रेन की सुविधा मिल सकती है। रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन काठगाेदाम (उत्तराखंड) से चलकर करीब 80 किमी का सफर तय कर रामपुर से उत्तर प्रदेश में एंट्री करती है, जाे उत्तर प्रदेश के ही मुरादाबाद, हापुर, गाजियाबाद और साहिबाबाद के रास्ते लगभग 200 किमी चलकर पुरानी दिल्ली में प्रवेश करती है। रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस का रूट अलग हाेने से उसके रास्ते में किसान आंदाेलन दूर दूर तक काेई बाधक नहींहै। ऐसे में अधिकारी त्याेहारी सीजन में रानीखेत ट्रेन चलाकर यात्रियाें काे दीपावली का गिफ्ट दे सकते हैं। रानीखेत ट्रेन काठगाेदाम सेचलकर जैसलमेर तक जाती है। रानीखेत एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन चलने से उत्तर प्रदेश के साथ-साथ दिल्ली और राजस्थान के यात्रियाें काे बड़ी राहत मिलेगी, जाे राजस्थान में अलवर, दाैसा, जयपुर, अजमेर, पाली, जाेधपुर जिलों से गुजरते हुए 1256 किमी का सफर तय कर जैसलमेर पहुंचती है।

