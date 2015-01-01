पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कीचड़ और दलदल:नई मंडी रोड पर एक फुट गहरा कीचड़, नाले कचरे से अटे, आवाजाही हुई बाधित

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
नई मंडी रोड पर एक 1 फुट गहरा कीचड़ और दलदल तथा कचरे से अटे नाले नगर परिषद की व्यवस्थाओं की पोल खोलं रहे हैं। इससे रास्ता तो बंद ही हो गया और व्यापारियों का व्यापार भी चौपट हो गया है।दीपावली पर त्यौहार का व्यवसाय ठप रहने के बाद अब सावों का धंधा भी नहीं हो रहा है। इस प्रमुख मार्ग पर लोगों का आवागमन नहीं होने के कारण दुकानदार भारी नुकसान झेल रहे हैं। वजह सिर्फ इतनी है कि यहां नई सड़क बनाने के लिए खुदाई कर शुरू किया काम वापस चालू नहीं हो रहा है। इसमें जिम्मेदार अधिकारी अपनी लापरवाही पर पर्दा डालने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं।नई मंडी रोड पर पीएनबी चौराहे से लेकर दुर्गा मंदिर चौराहे के आगे तक सांसद कोटे से 25 लाख रुपए का सड़क निर्माण मंजूर हुआ था। दीपावली से 1 सप्ताह पूर्व सड़क निर्माण के लिए खुदाई की गई थी। एक एक फुट खुदाई करने के बाद मोरम बिछा दी गई। इस दरमियान सड़क पर खुदाई के कारण आवागमन ठप हो गया और दुकानदारों का त्यौहार का धंधा भी चौपट हो गया।

कोढ में खाज का काम: गोवर्धन के दिन शाम को हुई बारिश से सड़क पर एक एक फुट पानी भर गया। इससे लोगों ने पैदल निकलना भी बंद कर दिया। आसपास की कॉलोनियों में होकर लोग वैकल्पिक मार्ग तलाशने लगे। बाजार के दुकानदारों ने मिलकर नालों को तोड़ा तथा पानी निकालने की कोशिश भी की। लेकिन इसमें कामयाब नहीं हुए। नालों में कचरा अटा होने के कारण स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। नई मंडी रोड पर दलदल हो गया है। इसमें पैदल भी नहीं निकला जा सकता। वाहनों को लोग वैकल्पिक मार्गों से लेकर जा रहे हैं।शादी विवाहों का धंधा हुआ चौपटसावों की भारी बिक्री होने के बावजूद नई मंडी रोड के दुकानदार नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों को कोस रहे हैं। कृषि उपज मंडी का रास्ता भी बंद हो गया है। ऐसे में सावों के दौरान रुपयों की जरूरत के लिए अनाज बेचने के लिए आ रहे किसानों के वाहन मंडी तक नहीं पहुंच पा रहे हैं। नई मंडी रोड की करीब एक दर्जन कालोनियों के लोग रास्ता खराब होने से भारी मुश्किलों का सामना करने के लिए मजबूर हो रहे हैं।

