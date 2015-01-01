पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आमरण अनशन:एक पंचायत भवन दो जगह संचालित, लोगों में आक्रोेश

दौसा ग्रामीण4 घंटे पहले
दौसा ग्रामीण। पंचायत भवन शुरू कराने की मांग को लेकर आमरण अनशन पर बैठे ग्रामीण|
  • ग्रामीण पंचायत भवन के सामने टेंट लगाकर आमरण अनशन पर बैठे

नवसृजित ग्राम पंचायत कंवरपुरा को संचालित किए जाने के लेकर मंगलवार को ग्रामीण पंचायत भवन के सामने टेंट लगाकर आमरण अनशन पर बैठ गए। वहीं सरपंच विजय कुमार बैरवा ने दावा किया है कि 2 माह से पंचायत सहायक के साथ नियमित ग्राम पंचायत का पंचायत एक्ट के तहत वार्ड पंचों व कोरम के साथ संचालन किया जा रहा है।

वहीं ग्राम विकास अधिकारी का कहना है कि विकास अधिकारी के आदेशों के बाद भी सरपंच द्वारा ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर नहीं आ कर खुद की मनमर्जी से सामुदायिक भवन में पंचायत का संचालित किया जा रहा है। बार बार सरपंच को पंचायत रिकॉर्ड उपलब्ध कराए जाने के सूचना दिए जाने के बाद भी सरपंच द्वारा रिकॉर्ड उपलब्ध नहीं कराया जा रहा है, जिसके चलते पंचायत के कार्य करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने आक्रोश व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि 2 माह से ग्राम पंचायत भवन के ताले लटके हुए हैं, जिसकी ग्राम विकास अधिकारी, विकास अधिकारी, उपखंड अधिकारी व कलेक्टर को कई बार ज्ञापन देकर पंचायत भवन संचालित कराए जाने की मांग किए जाने के बाद भी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। इसके चलते पंचायत में विकास कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पा रहे हैं।

नवसृजित ग्राम पंचायत कंवरपुरा मुख्यालय पर चुनाव के बाद विकास अधिकारी डॉक्टर हरकेश मीणा खुद ग्राम विकास अधिकारी को लेकर कंवरपुरा पहुंचे थे तथा विद्यालय भवन में एक कमरा ब्लॉक प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अधिकारी से वार्ता कर पंचायत कार्यालय के लिए उपलब्ध कराकर पंचायत भवन शुरू कराया गया था। उसके बाद से ना तो सरपंच पंचायत मुख्यालय पर आ रहे हैं और ना ही पंचायत सहायक जिसके चलते ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर ताले लटके हुए हैं। सरपंच विजय कुमार बेरवा का कहना है कि पंचायत मे 7 वार्ड पंचों की कोरम के साथ सर्वसम्मति से डुगरावता बनियाना सड़क मार्ग पर संचालित सामुदायिक भवन में पंचायत कार्यालय प्रस्ताव लेकर शुरू कराया गया था उसके बाद से ही नियमित 2 माह से पंचायत सहायक की मौजूदगी में पंचायत संचालित हो रही है पूर्व में कार्यरत ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने स्वयं आकर 5 तारीख को ग्राम पंचायत की बैठक कराई थी उसके बाद राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते पंचायत सचिव को बिना दोषी पाए बिना एपीओ कर दिया गया था

। उसके बाद नवनियुक्त ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ने आज तक पंचायत भवन पर पहुंचकर ना तो मुझे ज्वॉइनिंग दी है और ना ही पंचायत भवन आकर मुझसे बात कर रहे हैं जबकि कार्यालय का विभागाध्यक्ष में हूं। ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कमल मीणा का कहना है कि विकास अधिकारी के आदेशों के बाद नियमित पूर्व में संचालित ग्राम पंचायत भवन पर जा रहा हूं लेकिन सरपंच द्वारा ना तो मुझे आकर चार्ज दिया जा रहा है और ना ही पंचायत भवन आ रहे हैं। विकास अधिकारी लवाण हरकेश मीणा का कहना है कि ग्रामीणों व वार्ड पंचों की सहमति से ही राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय कंवरपुरा में के एक कमरे में पंचायत भवन शुरू कराया गया था उस दौरान सरपंच भी मौजूद था इस तरह एक भवन को दो जगह चलाना गलत है ग्रामीणों द्वारा मुझे कार्यालय नहीं खुलने की शिकायत दी है जांच कराकर कार्रवाई अमल में लाई जाएगी

