पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन:गार्गी और बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 10 फरवरी तक

दाैसा31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 1198 छात्राओं काे 3-3 और 2442 छात्राओं काे 5-5 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे

जिले में 1198 छात्राओं काे गार्गी पुरस्कार के अंतर्गत प्रथम किस्त में 3-3 हजार रुपए मिलेंगे। इसी प्रकार बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार में 2442 छात्राओं काे 5-5 हजार रुपए उनके खाताें में ऑनलाइन ट्रांसफर किए जाएंगे। पुरस्कार राशि वितरण के लिए बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन की ओर से गार्गी और बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। छात्राएं शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर 10 फरवरी तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

आवेदन के लिए छात्राओं का आधारकार्ड या जन-आधार कार्ड नंबर हाेना अनिवार्य है। यानी उक्त दाेनाें कार्ड नहीं ताे आवेदन भी नहीं। आवेदन के लिए बैंक पास बुक हाेना भी जरुरी है, जिसकी आवेदन के साथ प्रति भी अपलोड करनी हाेगी। पात्र छात्राओं काे पुरस्कार की राशि उनके बैंक अकाउंट में सीधे ऑनलाइन जमा कराई जाएगी। यानी स्कूल या डीईओ कार्यालय से नकद राशि नहीं मिलेगी।

छात्राएं कहां करें आवेदन

गार्गी पुरस्कार के लिए कक्षा 10 में उत्तीर्ण छात्राएं वर्तमान में अध्ययनरत स्कूल से या स्वयं के स्तर पर आवेदन कर सकती हैं। दूसरी ओर बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार के लिए कक्षा 12वीं की बालिकाएं जहां से कक्षा-12 उत्तीर्ण की है, उस स्कूल से या खुद के स्तर से आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन के बाद सरकारी, माॅडल और संस्कृत शिक्षा के स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत छात्राओं के आवेदन पत्राें का सत्यापन किया जाएगा, जाे उनके वर्तमान विद्यालयाें के संस्था प्रधानों द्वारा किया जाएगा। वहीं प्राइवेट स्कूलों में अध्ययनरत बालिकाओं के आवेदन पत्राें का सत्यापन संबंधित ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालय द्वारा किया जाएगा। हां, सत्यापन के लिए आवेदन की प्रति किसी भी कार्यालय में जमा कराने की अावश्यता नहीं पड़ेगी।

कम से कम 75 फीसदी अंक वाली छात्राएं आवेदन कर सकेंगी

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बाेर्ड अजमेर की ओर से वर्ष 2020 में आयाेजित सेकंडरी, प्रवेशिका, सीनियर सेकंडरी व वरिष्ठ उपाध्याय परीक्षा में 75 फीसदी या इससे अधिक अंक प्राप्त करने वाली छात्राएं आवेदन कर सकती हैं। वर्ष 2020-21 में जिन छात्राओं काे गार्गी व बालिका प्रोत्साहन पुरस्कार मिलेगा, उनकी बालिका शिक्षा फाउंडेशन से सूची आ गई है। दूसरी ओर पिछले साल जिन बालिकाओं काे गार्गी पुरस्कार की प्रथम किस्त का भुगतान हा़े चुका है, उन बालिकाओं काे इस साल दूसरी किस्त मिलेगी। उनके आवेदन के लिए पोर्टल अभी आरंभ नहीं हुआ है। बालिका फाउंडेशन का कहना है कि दूसरी किस्त के लिए जल्द ही पोर्टल खेला जाएगा।

-रामनिवास शर्मा, एडीईओ मा. दाैसा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser