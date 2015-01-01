पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन व्याख्यान:ऑनलाइन व्याख्यान : भारतीय चिंतन में है वैश्विक कल्याण का सूत्र

दौसा2 दिन पहले
विविधता में एकात्मता भारत का जीवन दर्शन है जो दुनिया को संघर्ष से समन्वय की ओर जाने की राह दिखाता है। यह कहना है ख्यातनाम लेखक और चिंतक हनुमान सिंह राठौड़ का। राठौड़ राजस्थान विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय शिक्षक संघ (राष्ट्रीय) की ओर से ऑनलाइन आयोजित दत्तोपंत ठेंगड़ी शताब्दी समारोह व्याख्यान में मुख्य वक्ता राठौड़ ने कहा कि समग्र कल्याण केवल आर्थिक समृद्धि के आधार पर नहीं हो सकता, आज दुनिया भी भारत के इस विचार को मानने लगी है। भारत का विचार है कि सृष्टि में सर्वत्र समन्वय है, संघर्ष नहीं । जड़ और चेतन दोनों में एक ही तत्व है । लेकिन जब दिखती हुई विविधता में छिपे हुए एकता के सूत्र को भूलते हैं तो दुःख और झगड़े उत्पन्न होते हैं। विश्व में आज जो संघर्ष का माहौल है,उसका कारण अपने मत को ही स्थापित करना है, जबकि हमारे यहां सत्य तक पहुंचने के अनेक मार्ग बताए गए है। व्यक्ति, परिवार, समाज और विश्व अलग-अलग खांचे में बंधे नहीं है बल्कि सबका एक दूसरे का सतत् संबंध है, व्यक्ति का कल्याण जगत के कल्याण में ही निहित है। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन संगठन अध्यक्ष डॉ दिग्विजय सिंह शेखावत ने एवं संचालन संगठन मंत्री डॉ दीपक शर्मा ने किया। रुक्टा (राष्ट्रीय) की तरफ से ऑनलाइन आयोजित इस व्याख्यान में अखिल भारतीय राष्ट्रीय शैक्षिक महासंघ के अध्यक्ष प्रो जे पी सिंघल, संगठन मंत्री महेंद्र कपूर, महामंत्री शिवानंद सिंदनकेरा सहित देशभर के 300 से अधिक शिक्षकों ने भाग लिया।

