नगर परिषद चुनाव:निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता को ही मिलेगा कांग्रेस का टिकट : मुरारी लाल

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद चुनाव के लिए टिकट वितरण को लेकर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक सोमवार को यशोधरा लाॅन में हुई। बैठक में चुनाव प्रभारी व अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने प्रत्याशियों से अलग-अलग बातचीत की। इस दौरान जिताऊ प्रत्याशियों के बारे में कार्यकर्ताओं से भी फीडबैक लिया गया।नगर परिषद के 55 वार्डो के लिए दावेदार अपने समर्थकों के साथ बैठक में उपस्थित हुए। बैठक में विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा ने कहा कि नगर परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस के निष्ठावान कार्यकर्ता को ही टिकट दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस ने हाल ही में हुए नगर निगम चुनावों में भारी सफलता पाई है। शहरी जनता का रुझान भी तेजी से कांग्रेस की ओर बढ़ रहा है कांग्रेस ही ऐसी पार्टी है। जो विकास की गति को आगे बढ़ा सकती है। दौसा में पिछले काफी वर्षों से भाजपा का बोर्ड रहा है जिससे दौसा शहर पिछड़ा हुआ है। नगर परिषद चुनाव प्रभारी अमीन कागज़ी ने कहा कि प्रत्याशी घर-घर संपर्क करें और समस्याओं का संकलन भी साथ-साथ करते जाएं जिससे बोर्ड बनते ही वार्ड की समस्याओं का प्राथमिकता से निस्तारण किया जा सके। नगर परिषद प्रभारी व एनएसयूआई प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अभिषेक चौधरी ने कार्यकर्ताओं से आह्वान किया कि शहरी जनता के बीच अपनी भूमिका को सकारात्मक रखते हुए प्रचार करें। जनता अब झूठे वादों को स्वीकार नहीं करती। लोगों का मानना है कि देश में कांग्रेस पार्टी ही एकमात्र विकास का विकल्प है। बैठक को रामजीलाल ओड, रामनाथ राजोरिया, उमाशंकर बनियाना, घनश्याम भांडारेज ,भरत लाल सूरजपुरा ,हंसराज गुर्जर, सियाराम सत्तावन, पदम सिंह गुर्जर ,कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, अवधेश शर्मा, गोपी शंकर चौधरी, राकेश चौधरी, साहिल खान, अब्दुल माजिद आदि उपस्थित थे।

