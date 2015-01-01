पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विरोध प्रदर्शन:खान भांकरी में पैंथर का आतंक, नहीं पकड़ पाया वन विभाग, लोगों ने किया प्रदर्शन

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दौसा ग्रामीण । दौसा बांदीकुई सड़क मार्ग पर खान भाकरी बस स्टैंड पर पैंथर को नहीं पकड़े जाने के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करते ग्रामीण।
  • 10 दिनों में छह से अधिक जानवरों का शिकार, ग्रामीण दहशत में

वन विभाग कार्यालय से महज 3 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम पंचायत खान भाकरी मुख्यालय पर विगत 10 दिनों से पैंथर द्वारा आधा दर्जन से अधिक जानवरों का शिकार कर मौत के घाट उतार दिए जाने की सूचना दिए जाने के बाद भी वन विभाग द्वारा पैंथर को पकड़ने की कोई कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने से गुस्साए लोगों ने बस स्टैंड पर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।

विधायक मुरारी लाल मीणा को ज्ञापन सौंपकर पैंथर को पकड़वाने की मांग की। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आतंक के चलते लोगों का घरों से बाहर निकलना भी दूभर हो रहा है। सरपंच जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि 10 दिन के अंतराल में पैंथर ने आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा जानवरों का शिकार कर मौत के घाट उतार दिए। बार-बार वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को सूचना दिए जाने के बाद भी कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहे हैं।

सियाराम गुर्जर पवन बैंसला पिंटू शर्मा राहुल ऋषि कांत ने कहा कि शाम ढलते ही घर से बाहर निकलना भी मुश्किल हो रहा है। वहीं रात्रि को खेतों की रखवाली करने जाने में भी अनहोनी की आशंका है। दिन में पैंथर पहाड़ी में छिपा रहता है तथा शाम ढलते ही आबादी क्षेत्र की ओर उतर आता है। बाड़े में बंधे जानवरों का शिकार करके ले जाता है।

10 दिनों से नियमित सूचना दिए जाने के बाद भी वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने जांच नहीं की। लोगों ने बताया कि विधायक के निर्देश पर वन विभाग के कर्मचारियों की टीम खान भाकरी पहाड़ी पर पहुंची तथा पैंथर को इधर-उधर ढूंढ कर वापस लौट गई।

वनकर्मी जगदीश प्रसाद का कहना है कि टीम द्वारा पैंथर की तलाश की गई है लेकिन पैंथर होने की अभी पुष्टि नहीं हुई है। जानवरों का शिकार कर जंगल में ले जाने के सबूत मिले हैं। टीम द्वारा निगरानी रखी जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें