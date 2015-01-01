पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

यात्रीभार बढ़ा:स्टेशन पर यात्रीभार बढ़ा, फैली गंदगी, सुलभ शौचालय की फाइल सालभर से डीआरएम दफ्तर में फांक रही धूल

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में यात्रियाें काे जनसुविधा के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़े, स्थायी समाधान के लिए सुलभ शौचालय बनाने का लिया था निर्णय

रेलवे स्टेशन के सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में फिर से गंदगी फैलने लगी है। काठगाेदाम-जैसेलेमर रानीखेत, अजमेर-आगरा फाेर्ट व वाराणसी-जाेधपुर मरुधर आदि कई और ट्रेन चलने से यात्रियाें की संख्या बढ़ने लगी है, जाे माैका देखकर जनसुविधा के लिए इधर-उधर बैठ/ खड़े हाे जाते हैं। सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में विशेष कर चाय की कैंटीन के पास जनसुविधा के लिए यात्रियाें की कतार लगी रहती है। यात्रियाें काे जनसुविधा के लिए भटकना नहीं पड़े तथा गंदगी के स्थाई समाधान के मद्देनजर कैंटीन की तरफ सुलभ शौचालय बनाने का करीब सालभर पहले निर्णय लिया गया था। मार्च में लाॅकडाउन से मामला ठंडे बस्ते में चला गया, जिसकी फाइल अब डीआरएम दफ्तर में धूल फांक रही है।स्टेशन परिसर में खारे पेयजल के बाद दूसरी सबसे बड़ी समस्या सर्कुलेटिग एरिया में चाैतरफा फैलती गंदगी है। सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में सुलभ शौचालय जैसी सुविधा नहीं मिलने से यात्री खुले में गंदगी फैलाते देखे जा सकते हैं। सबसे ज्यादा गंदगी चाय की कैंटीन के पास रहती है तथा जनसुविधा के लिए सबसे ज्यादा महिला यात्रियाें काे भटकना पड़ता है। पुरुष यात्री ताे जनसुविधा के लिए इधर-उधर कहीं भी चले जाते हैं, लेकिन महिला यात्रियाें काे खुले एरिया के कारण शर्मिंदगी और परेशानी दाेनाें झेलनी पड़ती है। इसे देखते हुए डीआरएम ऑफिस के स्तर पर सुलभ शौचालय बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। इससे गंदगी का स्थाई समाधान हाे सके तथा यात्रियाें काे जनसुविधा की सुविधा मिल सके। करीब सालभर से सुलभ शौचालय की फाइल डीआरएम ऑफिस में धूल फांक रही है। लाॅकडाउन अब अनलाॅक हाे गया है, ऐसे में अधिकारी रुचि दिखाएं ताे यात्रियाें काे 2-3 माह के भीतर ही सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में सुलभ शौचालय की सुविधा मिल सकती है।भास्कर में लगातार खबर प्रकाशित की ताे माना था कि डिमांड जायज है : यात्रियाें की परेशानी के मद्देनजर दैनिक भास्कर में सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में लगातार खबरे प्रकाशित कीं। करीब 6 साल के लंबे संघर्ष के बाद अधिकारियाें ने माना कि सुलभ शौचालय की डिमांड जायज है। जयपुर मंडल में वर्ष 2013 वीरेंद्र कुमार डीआरएम थे, तब उनके सामने सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में सुलभ शौचालय की पहली बार मांग उठाई थी। उन्हाेंने सुलभ शौचालय बनाने के आदेश भी दे दिए, लेकिन मातहताें ने यह कहकर उन्हें गुमराह कर दिया कि मीडिया वाले आस-पास के दुकानदाराें/लाेगाें की सुविधा के लिए सुलभ शौचालय बनवा चाहते हैं। फिर साैम्या माथुर व अंजली गाेयल डीआरएम बनीं, उनके सामने भी गंदगी के मद्देनजर सुलभ शौचालय निर्माण की मांग उठाई गई। दाेनाें ही अधिकारियाें ने माना कि डिमांड जायज है। अब मंजूषा जैन डीआरएम हैं, जिनके सुलभ शौचालय निर्माण की फाइल पर साइन हाेने का इंतजार है। इसमें गाैरतलब बात यह है कि रेलवे बाेर्ड के चेयरमेन या जीएम से माेबाइल पर बात हाे सकती है, लेकिन डीआरएम मंजूषा जैन काॅल रिसीव नहीं करतीं। उनके माेबाइल पर बार-बार काॅल करने पर एक ही बात सुनने काे मिलती है कि आपके द्वारा डायल किया गया नंबर अभी व्यस्त है। मैं अभी नया आया हूं, दिखवाकर ही बता पाऊंगा मैं अभी नया आया हूं। मुझे दाैसा स्टेशन परिसर में सुलभ शौचालय निर्माण कराने के संबंध में काेई जानकारी नहीं है। मैं दिखवाने के बाद ही इस बारे में बता पाऊंगा।-मनाेज गर्ग, डीआरएम जयपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें