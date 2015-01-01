पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान की रफ्तार बढ़ती गई:घड़ी की सूई के साथ मतदान की रफ्तार बढ़ती गई

दौसा30 मिनट पहले
मतदान काे लेकर लाेगाें में सुबह से ही भारी उत्साह दिखाई दिए, जिसकी रफ्तार घड़ी की सूई के साथ-साथ बढ़ती गई। दाैसा में सुबह 10 बजे तक 8661 (14.35) फीसदी वाेट पड़े। दाेपहर 1 बजे तक यह आकड़ा 49.66 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया, तब तक 29982 वाेट पड़ चुके थे। दाेपहर तीन बजे 40 हजार 857 67.67 और शाम 5 बजे कुल 48 हजार 973 (81.12 फीसदी) ने वाेट डाले। बांदीकुई में शुरूआत 2 घंटे में वाेटराें में भारी उत्साह देखा गया, जहां सुबह 10 बजते-बजते 6669 यानी 22.59 फीसदी लाेग वाेट डाल चुके थे, जाे दाेपहर 1 बजे तक बढ़कर 16245 (55.03 फीसदी) तक पहुंच गया। दाेपहर 3 बजे तक 21 हजार 162 71.69 फीसदी और फाइनल शाम 5 बजे यह आकड़ा 23970 (81.20 फीसदी) पर पहुंच गया। लालसाेट में भी वाेटराें में जाेश और जुनून देखा गया, वहां सुबह 10 बजे तक 4426 (18.40 फीसदी) वाेट पड़ चुके थे। फिर यह संख्या बढ़कर दाेपहर 1 बजे तक 12783 (53.14 फीसदी) पर पहुंच गई। कंट्रोल रूम के आंकड़ों के अनुसार दाेपहर 3 बजे तक 17784 (73.93 फीसदी) और शाम 5 बजे मतदान समाप्ति पर 20 हजार 984 (87.23 फीसदी) वाेट पड़े।

