पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पोर्टल ठप:इंटरनेट बंद होने से पोर्टल ठप

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा निदेशक के खिलाफ मुख्यमंत्री को शिकायत

जिले में गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण पिछले 12 दिनों से इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद होने के कारण संस्था प्रधानों द्वारा शाला दर्पण पोर्टल पर कार्य करना संभव नहीं हो पा रहा है।आरपीएससी शिक्षक फोरम के जिला प्रवक्ता अभय सक्सैना ने बताया कि जब जिले में नेट ही बंद है तो ऑनलाइन कार्य करना संभव नहीं है। फिर भी शिक्षा निदेशक ने छात्रवृत्ति पोर्टल पर छात्रवृत्ति के जिले से कम आवेदन आने पर संस्था प्रधानों को बड़े पैमाने पर नोटिस जारी किए हैं। जिलाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद फाटक्या ने बताया कि फोरम ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर बताया कि शिक्षा निदेशक की कार्यवाही मनमानी व हठधर्मिता पूर्ण है।उन्होंने कहा कि निदेशालय में शिक्षकों के सैकड़ों प्रकरण स्थायीकरण, वेतन नियमितीकरण, जांचें लंबित पड़ी हैं। पहले उनका निस्तारण करें तथा छात्रवृत्ति पोर्टल को पुनः अनलॉक किया जाए। संस्था प्रधानों के विरुद्ध भेजे गए नोटिसों को निरस्त किया जाए। कालूराम मालपुरिया, कैलाश शर्मा, दुर्गेश मीणा, सचिन शर्मा, अवधेश तिवारी, कमल विगास, राम खिलाड़ी मीणा, जितेंद्र सैनी, जय सिंह गुर्जर, परमानंद शर्मा, वसीम अहमद, राजेंद्र गुप्ता, रामबाबू विजयवर्गीय, भंवर राजेंद्र सिंह, अजय भान सिंह भाटी, शिव शंकर गांधी सहित फोरम पदाधिकारियों ने निदेशक की मनमानी कार्रवाई पर रोष व्यक्त किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें