बरसात का पानी कुदरत का उपहार:बरसात का पानी कुदरत का बेशकीमती उपहार, इसका भंडारण अवश्य करें : कलेक्टर

दौसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों को अर्ध शासकीय पत्र के माध्यम से वर्षा जल संरक्षण की अपील की है। कलेक्टर के अनुसार जल संकट के निवारण के लिए सरकार और जिला प्रशासन निरंतर प्रयासरत है लेकिन भूजल स्तर को उन्नत करने के लिए जन सहयोग भी अपेक्षित है। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बढ़ते हुए जल संकट को गंभीरता से समझते हुए नवनिर्वाचित सरपंचों को वर्षा जल संरक्षण के जन उपयोगी कार्य के लिए आमजन को जागरूक करने की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी निभानी चाहिए। क्योंकि वर्षा जल का भंडारण नहीं करने के कारण बरसात का पानी अव्यवस्थित रूप से इधर-उधर व्यर्थ बहकर सूख जाता है। जिसका जनहित में विशेष उपयोग नहीं होता है नाही इससे भूजल स्तर बहुत अधिक बढ़ पाता है। लेकिन यदि जितनी भी वर्षा हो रही हो उसका निजी एवं सार्वजनिक तौर पर अधिक से अधिक भू भंडारण हो तो जिले का भूजल स्तर निसंदेह बढ़ेगा। सरपंचों को विकास कार्यों के साथ जल संरक्षण कार्य को प्रधानता देनी होगी। भूजल स्तर उन्नत होने से कृषि में भी लाभ होगा साथ ही पेयजल समस्या का निदान भी होगा। भूजल स्तर बढ़ जाने से सरकार के द्वारा बड़ी तादाद में लगाए गए हैंड पंप बोरिंग एकल बिंदु आदि मैं पानी पानी अधिक आयेगा। भूजल स्तर नियंत्रित करने एवं धरती से प्राप्त होने वाले पानी की आवक बढ़ाने के लिए यह आवश्यक है कि बरसात के बहने वाले साफ-सुथरे वर्षा जल को सूखे हुए बावड़ी टांके आदि में संचित किया जाए। सभी ग्राम पंचायत जल संरक्षण के कार्य की कोष योजना तैयार करें तथा आमजन की भागीदारी भी वर्षा जल संरक्षण में अधिक से अधिक बनाएं।

