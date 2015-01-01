पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्याओं पर की चर्चा:रेलवे सलाहकार समिति सदस्य मीणा ने स्टेशन अधीक्षक से की यात्रियाें की मांग, समस्याओं पर की चर्चा

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
हाल ही में मनाेनीत रेलवे सलाहकार समिति सदस्य श्रीनारायण मीणा साेमवार दाेपहर दाैसा स्टेशन पहुंचे। इस दाैरान सदस्य मीणा ने स्टेशन सुपरिटेंडेंट सुपरवाइज गिर्राज प्रसाद मीणा से यात्रियाें की मांग, सुविधा और समस्याें पर चर्चा की। उन्हाेंने भराेसा दिखाया कि मैं यात्रियाें की सुविधा व समस्याओं के लिए सदैव सक्रिय और तत्पर रहूंगा। साथ ही यह भी कहा कि स्टेशन पर खारे पानी की समस्या के हल के लिए आरओ प्लांट लगाने व सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में सुलभ शाैचालय निर्माण की मांग काे लेकर जल्द ही जयपुर में डीआरएम से मिलूंगा। श्रीनारायण मीणा रेलवे सलाहकार समिति सदस्य बनने के बाद पहली बार स्टेशन पर स्टेशन सुपरिटेंडेंट सुपरवाइजर गिर्राज प्रसाद मीणा से मिले। इस दाैरान सदस्य मीणा ने यात्रियाें काे मिल रही सुविधा व डिमांड तथा ट्रेनाें के ठहराव के बारे में सुपरवाइजर मीणा से चर्चा की। श्रीनारायण मीणा का कहना है कि दाैसा स्टेशन पर यात्री खारा पानी पीने काे मजबूर हैं। सुलभ शाैचालय की सुविधा नहीं मिलने से यात्री खुले में गंदगी फैलाते हैं, जाे स्टेशन की पेयजल के बाद दूसरी बड़ी समस्या है।

