पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जिला निष्पादन समिति की बैठक:जिला निष्पादन समिति की बैठक में विद्यार्थियों को इंटरनेट खर्च की राशि देने का मुद्दा उठाया

दौसा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला निष्पादन समिति की बैठक कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया की अध्यक्षता में कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में विद्यालयों में रसोईघर निर्माण,पट्टे विहीन विद्यालयों व विद्यालयों के ऊपर से गुजर रही हाईटेंशन लाइन के संबंध में कलेक्टर द्वारा संबंधित मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी व संबंधित विभाग के अधिकारियों को दिशा निर्देश प्रदान किए गए। जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल के बालोत ने कहा कि मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी संबंधित ब्लाक के विकास अधिकारी से समन्वय स्थापित कर विद्यालय के विकास में गति प्रदान करें। समिति के सदस्य अभय सक्सैना द्वारा छात्र छात्राओं को राज्य सरकार द्वारा प्रदत्त ऑनलाइन शिक्षा के विषय में सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि जब राज्य सरकार सरकारी विद्यालय में अध्यनरत बालकों को अवकाश होने के बावजूद उनकी गरीब स्थिति को देखते हुए भोजन के लिए खाद्यान्न का वितरण कर रही है। ऐसी स्थिति में इंटरनेट का खर्च उठाना परिवार के बस की बात नहीं है। सक्सेना ने कहा कि विभाग द्वारा प्रस्ताव बनाकर या तो इंटरनेट खर्च की राशि की व्यवस्था की जाए अथवा इंटरनेट से शिक्षा के माध्यम तलाशे जाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें