महिला का शव देखकर पति ने की आत्महत्या:ट्रेन की चपेट में आई युवती रामबास की थी, शव घर पहुंचते ही पति ने भी कुएं में कूद कर आत्महत्या की

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • दौसा में सहेली से मिलने की कहकर आई महिला की मरूधर एक्सप्रेस की चपेट में आने से हो गई थी मौत

सर्किट हाउस के पीछे रविवार को ट्रेन की चपेट में आई युवती की शिनाख्त धोली देवी उर्फ बचना (19) पत्नी विजेंद्र मीणा निवासी रामबास के रूप में हुई। सोमवार को उसका शव घर पहुंचते ही पति विजेंद्र कुमार सदमे के कारण कुएं में कूद गया। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पता चलने पर परिजनों ने उसको कुएं से बाहर निकाला व जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां से उसको जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। जयपुर में उसकी मौत हो गई।पुलिस के अनुसार रविवार को जोधपुर-वाराणसी मरुधर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से एक युवती की मौत हो गई थी। उसकी शिनाख्त धोली देवी के रूप में हुई। सोमवार को सदर थाना पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराकर परिजनों के सुपुर्द कर दिया। इसके बाद परिजन शव को रामबास ले गए। शव पहुंचते ही उसका पति विजेंद्र मीणा सदमे के कारण कुएं में कूद गया। इससे वह गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। परिजन व लोगों ने उसको कुएं से निकालकर जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया। हालत गंभीर होने पर डॉक्टरों ने उसको जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। जयपुर में उसकी मौत हो गई।पुलिस के अनुसार धोली देवी रविवार को पीहर पुरोहितों का बास से दौसा में सहेली से मिलने की कहकर आई थी। सर्किट हाउस के पीछे ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से उसकी मौत हो गई थी।

