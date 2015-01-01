पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए अब और सख्ती:विवाह समारोह में होगी रेंडम सैंपलिंग, गड़बड़ी मिलने पर आयोजक पर कार्रवाई

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

जिले में कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन और सख्त हो गया है। जिले में देव उठनी ग्यारस पर होने वाले विवाह समारोह में रेंडम सैंपलिंग की जाएगी। जिला मजिस्ट्रेट पीयूष समारिया ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश जारी किए हैं कि मैरिज गार्डन में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण से उत्पन्न स्थिति से बचाव व रोकथाम और लोगों को कोरोना से बचाने के लिए मैरिज गार्डन, मैरिज हॉल, हलवाई स्टाफ की रेन्डम सैम्पलिंग कराना अनिवार्य होगा। उन्होंने सीएमएचओ को रेन्डम सैंपलिंग करने के निर्देश दिये हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. बी.के. बजाज ने बताया कि विवाह समारोह में सैंपलिंग के लिए आरआरटी टीमों और संबंधित अधिकारियों को जिला और ब्लॉक स्तर पर निर्देशित कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि विवाह समारोह के दौरान सरकार द्वारा कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना नहीं करने व गड़बड़ी मिलने पर आयोजक पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

नहीं मिलेगी एंट्री
विवाह समारोह के दौरान बिना मास्क वाले मेहमानों को एंट्री नहीं मिलेगी। जिला प्रशासन ने आयोजनकर्ताओं को नो मास्ट नो एंट्री की पालना के निर्देश दिए हैं। इसके अलावा सोशल डिस्टेसिंग, सैनिटाइजर की उपलब्धता का पालना भी अनिवार्य होगी। मैरिज गार्डन, विवाह स्थल पर कुर्सियों, सामान्य सुविधाओं और मानव सम्पर्क में आने वाले सभी बिन्दुओं जैसे रेलिंग्स, डोर हैन्डल्स, सार्वजनिक सतह, फर्श आदि की बार -बार सफाई भी आवश्यक रूप से करानी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि फूड पॉयजनिंग की स्थिति में आयोजनकर्ता पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

समारोह में 100 मेहमान ही होंगे शामिल
विवाह समारोह के लिए मेहमानों की संख्या 100 निर्धारित की गई है। इससे अधिक मेहमान पाए जाने पर आयोजनकर्ता के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके अलावा विवाह समारोह के दौरान कोविड -19 प्रोटोकाल की पालना सुनिश्चित करना भी अनिवार्य होगा। आयोजनकर्ता को समारोह की वीडियोग्राफी आवश्यक रूप से करानी होगी। समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति पाए जाने पर आयोजनकर्ता के खिलाफ राजस्थान महामारी अधिनियम के अन्तर्गत जुर्माना वसूलने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

अधिकारी रखेंगे नजर
जिला मजिस्ट्रेट ने आदेशों की पालना के लिए एसपी मनीष अग्रवाल, जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल.के. बालोत, सभी उपखण्ड मजिस्टे्रट, नगर परिषद आयुक्त, जिला रसद अधिकारी, खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारियों, डेयरी प्रबंधक, समस्त नगर पालिका के अधिशाषी अधिकारियों को निर्देशित किया है।

