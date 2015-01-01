पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डामरीकरण सड़क बनवाए जाने की घोषणा:हाइवे से सूरजपुरा तक बनेगी सड़क, 49 लाख होंगे खर्च

दौसा2 दिन पहले
महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश ने कहा कि विधानसभा क्षेत्र का चौमुखी विकास में धन की कमी आड़े नहीं आने दी जाएगी। भूपेश ने यह बात सोमवार को ग्राम पंचायत सुरजपुरा मुख्यालय पर नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच सम्मान समारोह कार्यक्रम में मुख्य अतिथि के पद से बोलते हुए कही। लोगों को भीतर आवागमन की सुविधा उपलब्ध कराए जाने के लिए मंत्री ममता भूपेश ने नेशनल हाईवे 21 डेयरी के सामने से सूरजपुरा ग्राम तक 4900000 की लागत से डामरीकरण सड़क बनवाए जाने की घोषणा की। साथ ही उन्होंने सीनियर माध्यमिक विद्यालय तक जाने वाले अधूरे पड़े ग्रेवल सड़क रास्ते को भी डामरीकरण कराए जाने का आश्वासन दिया। इस दौरान पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रामजीलाल ओड़, भांडारेज ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष हीरालाल सैनी, शिवराम मीणा, सुरेंद्र सिंह गुर्जर, सावल राम मीणा, कैलाश मैहर, राम सिंह कसाना, दुर्गालाल सैनी, अमरसिंह मीणा, बत्तीलाल मीणा सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद थे

