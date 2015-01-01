पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि:सरसों की बोआई का रकबा घटा, 67.5 फीसदी ही बोआई

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • बारिश की कमी व कुअों में पानी कम होने से गेहूं व जौ की बोआई का एरिया भी कम होगा

जिले में इस बार बारिश कम होने से सरसों की बोआई का रकबा घटेगा। सरसों की बोआई लक्ष्य से 67.5 फीसदी ही हुई है। कुओं में पानी की कमी के चलते इस बार गेहूं की बोआई भी कम हो रही है। इससे गेहूं का रकबा भी घटेगा। जिले में एक लाख 77 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। अब तक 72 हजार 750 हेक्टेयर में बोआई हुई है। भूजल स्तर गिरने से रबी फसल की बोआई का रकबा घटेगा। कुओं में पानी की कमी होने के कारण सरसों, गेहूं की बोआई कम हो रही है। सरसों की बोआई लगभग पूरी होने को है। कृषि विभाग ने जिले में 60 हजार हेक्टेयर में सरसों की बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा था, जिसमें अब तक 40 हजार 500 हेक्टेयर में ही बोआई हुई है। इस बार गेहूं व जौ की बोआई भी कम होगी। गेहूं का 85 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोआई का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। जिले में अभी तक 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में गेहूं की बोआई हुई है। हालाकि अभी गेहूं की बोआई दिसंबर तक होगी, लेकिन इस बार गेहूं व जौ का एरिया कम होगा। जौ की बोआई अभी तक 4 हजार हेक्टेयर में हुई है। दौसा व लवाण क्षेत्र में इस बार बोआई कम हुई है। इस बार कम हुई है बारिश : इस बार जिले में 455.76 मिमी औसत बारिश हुई है। जो सामान्य की 74.46 प्रतिशत बारिश है। सामान्य से 25.54 प्रतिशत बारिश कम हुई है। जिले में रेडिया बांध पर 506 मिमी, बांदीकुई में 401, सिकराय में 416, महवा में 660, मोरेल में 555, रामगढ़ पचवारा में 543, राहुवास में 348, लालसोट में 449, सैंथल सागर में 473, दौसा में 569, लवाण में 363 व नांगल राजावतान में 485 मिमी बारिश हुई है। बारिश कम होने से बांधों में भी पानी की आवक कम हुई थी। जिले में जल संसाधन विभाग के अधीन 18 बांध हैं, लेकिन इस बार आठ बांधों में ही पानी की आवक हुई। इस बार मात्र मोरेल बांध से ही नहर खुल सकेगी।

बारिश कम होने से सरसों की बोआई का लक्ष्य से कम हुई
कृषि विस्तार दौसा के उप निदेशक राधेश्याम मीणा का कहना है कि इस बार बारिश कम होने व कुओं में पानी कम होने से जिले में सरसों की बोआई लक्ष्य से कम हुई है। इस बार गेहूं व जौ की बोआई का रकबा भी कम होने की संभावना है।

