बालाहेड़ी का पीतल व्यवसाय:स्टील ने चौपट किया बालाहेड़ी का पीतल का पुश्तैनी कारोबार

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • देशभर में जाना जाता था बालाहेड़ी का पीतल व्यवसाय

बदलते समय के अनुसार लोगों का रहन-सहन और घर गृहस्थी के सामान में बदलाव हुआ है। घर-घर में पीतल के बर्तनों की भरमार होती थी विवाह व दीपावली में दिए जाने वाले कलशों समेत अनेक कार्यों में पीतल के ही बर्तनों का उपयोग किया जाता था, लेकिन बदलते परिवेश का असर पीतल व्यवसाय पर पड़ा। जिसका रूप अब स्टील के बर्तनों ने लिया है।दौसा सहित अन्य जिलों में पीतल नगरी के नाम से प्रसिद्ध महवा के बालाहेड़ी क्षेत्र के अनेक परिवार स्टील के बर्तन के चलन व पीतल के बर्तनों की घटती डिमांड के कारण अनेक व्यापारी अब अपने पुश्तैनी धंधे से विमुख हो रहे हैं। पहले विवाह व दीपावली के महीनों भर पूर्व पीतल के बर्तन बनाने के ऑर्डर बुक करा दिए जाते थे वहीं बाहर से बर्तन खरीदने आने वालों की बालाहेड़ी में भीड़ लगी रहती थी, लेकिन अब घर-घर में स्टील के बर्तनों का उपयोग होने व पीतल के धंधे में आई मंदी के कारण बालाहेड़ी की दुकानें सुनी नजर आती है। पीतल बर्तन बनाने वाले कारीगर कैलाश, विष्णु ठठेरा ने बताया की समय के बदलाव के साथ लोगों की सोच में भी बदलाव आ गया है। सस्ते होने के कारण लोगों का स्टील के प्रति रुझान बड़ा है इसलिए पीतल के बर्तनों की डिमांड में कमी आई है। प्रदीप ठठेरा, अशोक ठठेरा ने बताया कि कि अब पीतल व लोहे के बढ़ते दाम के कारण यह धंधा घाटे का सौदा बन कर रह गया है। अब मेहनत भी वसूल करना मुश्किल हो रहा है उन्होंने बताया कि एक समय बर्तनों के आर्डर वापस भेजने पड़ते थे लेकिन अब इनके जरिए परिवार का गुजारा भी करना मुश्किल हो रहा है। दिनेश ठठेरा ने बताया कि पीतल के भाव आसमान छू रहे हैं कच्चे माल, कोयला, बढ़ती मंहगाई व अन्य सामान के दामों में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। एक कारीगर को दिन भर मजदूरी के बाद भी सो से दो सौ रुपए ही मिल पाते हैं। मिश्रा ने बताया कि पीतल के बर्तनों की मांग दूरदराज तक है। यहां से जयपुर, जोधपुर, अजमेर, हाथरस, आगरा, अलवर, रेवाड़ी, भिवाड़ी, हिंडौन, आगरा, अलवर, भिवाड़ी के व्यापारी माल ऑर्डर पर ले जाते थे। जिन की सप्लाई राजस्थान के अलावा महाराष्ट्र उत्तर प्रदेश मध्य प्रदेश अनेक राज्यों के व्यापारी बर्तन बनवाने के लिए आते थे ओर खरीदारी कर निजी साधनों से माल को अपने साथ ले जाते हैं। अब स्टील की बढ़ती डिमांड, पीतल की महंगाई व संसाधनों के अभाव में उनका पुश्तैनी का धंधा चौपट हो चुका है।

