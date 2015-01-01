पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कलात्मक संदेश:छात्रों ने मेहंदी रचा कर मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश दिया

दौसा
दौसा| मेहंदी रचाकर मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश देती छात्राएं।

निर्वाचन विभाग की मुहिम एसएसआर 21 के अंतर्गत मंगलवार को विभिन्न गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें पोस्टर, रैली, युवा मतदाता रैली, जनसंवाद तथा मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसके अंतर्गत महिलाओं एवं 18 वर्षीय युवा छात्राओं ने अपने हाथों में मेहंदी के जरिए नाम जुड़वाने के विविध प्रकार के कलात्मक संदेश दिए।

पी ई ईओ रानू गोठवाल ने बताया कि ईएलसी केंद्र बापी पर राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय की छात्राओं तथा साक्षरता से जुड़ी महिलाओं की मेहंदी प्रतियोगिता आयोजित हुई। इसमें संभागियों ने विभिन्न कलात्मक चित्र उकेरे। साथ ही युवाओं को मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश भी अपने हाथों पर लिखा।

प्रधानाचार्य रामू शर्मा ने बताया कि रानू गोठवाल ने बताया कि विद्यालय की छात्रा एवं डीएलसी सदस्य ममता शर्मा, चेतना शर्मा, दिव्या शर्मा, सलोनी, मुस्कान, कमर, चंद्रकांता एवं लक्ष्मी के साथ नवसाक्षर रेखा शर्मा और अनीता प्रजापत ने भाग लिया।

स्वीप कार्यक्रम के जिला समन्वयक महेश आचार्य ने बताया कि भारत का वोट एवं हिंदुस्तान स्काउट के वॉलंटियर्स के द्वारा अस्पताल, बाजार, शोरूम, विभिन्न कॉलोनियों एवं कार्यालयों में जनसंवाद करते हुए नाम जुड़वाने की अपील की गई। संगीत केंद्र में मतदाता सूची में नाम जुड़वाने की लोक कलाकारों ने एक से बढ़कर एक प्रस्तुति दी। 16 दिसंबर को श्री रामकरण जोशी विद्यालय में चौखटी के श्रमिकों की श्रंखला बनाकर नाम जुड़वाने का संदेश दिया जाएगा।

