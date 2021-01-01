पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन:शिक्षक संगठनों ने भी दिया किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन

दौसा6 घंटे पहले
आरपीएससी शिक्षक फोरम के जिला अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद फाटक्या व संरक्षक रंगलाल मीणा ने किसान आंदोलन का पूर्ण समर्थन किया है। जिला अध्यक्ष प्रहलाद फाटक्या ने कहा कि शिक्षक वर्ग किसानों के साथ सदैव खड़ा है। उन्होंने शिक्षकों से आह्वान किया है कि इस आंदोलन में किसानों की हर संभव मदद करें। ताकि भविष्य में कोई भी सरकार किसान विरोधी बिल बनाने की जहमत नहीं उठा पाए, संरक्षक रंगलाल मीणा ने दौसा में संयुक्त किसान संगठन द्वारा आयोजित किसान महापंचायत व विशाल रैली का समर्थन करते हुए कहा है कि प्रत्येक कर्मचारी किसानों की मांगों के साथ खड़ा है।जिला प्रवक्ता अभय सक्सेना ने कहा कि दौसा में संयुक्त किसान संगठन द्वारा प्रस्तावित 5 फरवरी की किसान महापंचायत का सभी शिक्षक समर्थन करते हैं। अरस्तु शिक्षक संघ के कार्यकारी जिलाध्यक्ष प्रेम प्रकाश उमरवाल, जिलाध्यक्ष एन आर बालोत, शारीरिक शिक्षक संघ के जितेंद्र सैनी,पूरणमल मीणा, पुस्तकालय संघ के आरडी मीना, प्रबोधक संघ से परमानंद शर्मा, जय सिंह गुर्जर, वसीम अहमद, पंचायत सहायक संघ से बीपी सिंह नरूका, आंगनवाड़ी संघ से परवीन बानो,गायत्री सेन, राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ युवा से हरगोविंद शर्मा, मुकेश गुर्जर, अल्पसंख्यक कर्मचारी अधिकारी संघ के ताहिर हुसैन, प्रेरक संघ के नवल गुर्जर शिक्षक संघ राधाकृष्णन के देवीसहाय मीणा संयुक्त कर्मचारी महासंघ के विनोद शर्मा ,अशोक भागोती ने समर्थन किया है।

