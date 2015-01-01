पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षक फोरम ने किया स्वागत:कर्मचारियों को दीपावली पर बोनस देने का शिक्षक फोरम ने किया स्वागत

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
कोविड-19 के बेहतर प्रबंधन के लिए हर माह की जा रही वेतन कटौती को स्वैच्छिक किए जाने के सरकार के निर्णय का आरपीएससी शिक्षक फोरम द्वारा स्वागत किया गया। फोरम के जिला प्रवक्ता अभय सक्सेना ने बताया कि सरकार ने कर्मचारियों को बोनस का 25 प्रतिशत हिस्सा नकद देय तथा 75 प्रतिशत राशि कर्मचारी के सामान्य प्रावधायी निधि खाते (जीपीएफ) में जमा करवाने का भी निर्णय किया है। इसी प्रकार, एक जनवरी 2004 एवं इसके बाद नियुक्त कर्मचारियों को देय तदर्थ बोनस राज्य सरकार द्वारा एक पृथक योजना तैयार कर उसमें जमा कराया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि राज्य के करीब 7.30 लाख से अधिक कर्मचारियों को तदर्थ बोनस दिए जाने से राजकोष पर करीब500 करोड़ रूपये का वित्तीय भार आना संभावित है।पूर्व में अकाल, बाढ़, भूकम्प, अतिवृष्टि एवं भू-स्खलन जैसी आपदाओं के समय कर्मचारियों ने आगे बढ़कर स्वेच्छा से वेतन कटौती करवाकर योगदान दिया है। साथ ही ऐसे समय में जनप्रतिनिधियों, स्वयंसेवी संगठनों, भामाशाह, एनजीओ, प्रवासियों सहित सभी लोगों का सहयोग मिलता रहा है। सक्सैना बताया कि मार्च में कोविड-19 का प्रकोप सामने आने पर अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के 29 संगठनों ने सरकार को संक्रमण रोकने और पीड़ितों की सहायतार्थ वेतन से कटौती का अनुरोध किया था।बाद में मुख्य सचिव और एसीएस (वित्त) के साथ 20 अगस्त, 2020 को विभिन्न कर्मचारी संगठनों की बैठक में भी वेतन कटौती पर सहमति बनी थी, लेकिन फोरम सहित कुछ कर्मचारी साथियों ने वेतन कटौती समाप्त करने के अनुरोध पर आगे से यह कटौती स्वैच्छिक किए जाने का निर्णय लिया है। फोरम के जिलाध्यक्ष प्रहलाद फाटक्या ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार ने कोरोना को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं के विस्तार एवं इस महामारी में जरूरतमंद लोगों की सहायता करते हुए कोविड-19 का उत्कृष्ट प्रबंधन किया जा रहा है । जिसकी राष्ट्रीय एवं अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भी सराहना हुई है। संकट के इस समय में जीवन और जीविका बचाना ही सरकार की सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता होनी चाहिए फाटक्या ने कहा कि सरकार से अपेक्षा है कि जैसा उत्कृष्ट प्रबंधन अब तक किया गया, वैसाही आगे भी बना रहे। वित्तीय संसाधनोंके कारण यह विपरीत रूप सेप्रभावित नहीं हो।जिला संयोजक कैलाश शर्मा ने सरकार से आग्रह किया कि वेतन कटौती से प्राप्त राशि का उपयोग कोविड-19 से प्रभावित जरूरतमंदों की सहायता, कोरोना प्रबंधन तथा वित्तीय संसाधनों को सुदृढ़ करने में किया जाये। वही फोरम के संगठन मंत्री कमल विगास ने कहा कि सरकार को चाहिए कि सरकारी विद्यालय में अध्ययनरत बालकों को निरंतर खाद्यान्न वितरण करते रहे इससे जहां उन्हें सामाजिक सुरक्षा प्राप्त होगी वहां उनकी वित्तीय स्थिति भी सुदृढ़ होगी सरकार द्वारा वेतन कटौती स्वैच्छिक करने तथा बोनस भुगतान के निर्णय को अवधेश तिवारी, कालूराम मालपुरिया, दुर्गेश मीणा, सचिन शर्मा, राम खिलाड़ी मीणा, शिवसागर जांगिड़, परमानंद शर्मा, वसीम अहमद ,जय सिंह गुर्जर, जितेंद्र सैनी, महेंद्र जीरोता, भंवर राजेंद्र सिंह, अजय भान सिंह भाटी, शिव शंकर गांधी, केदार वर्मा, जितेंद्र सांवरिया ने स्वागत किया।

