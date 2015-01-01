पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना चालान:नगर परिषद की टीम ने मास्क नहीं पहनने पर 21 लाेगाें के चालान काटे, साथ ही 2150 मास्क भी बांटे

दौसा16 मिनट पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव टीम ने लाेगाें काे 3150 मास्क बांट कर पहनने के लिए जागरूक किया

नगर परिषद की टीम मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ लगातार चालान काट रही है। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य लाेगाें काे मास्क पहनने के प्रति सावचेत करने के साथ काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाना है।शहर में मंगलवार काे नगर परिषद की टीम ने 21 लाेगाें के चालान काटे, जाे सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर बिना मास्क के पकड़े गए। साथ ही 2150 मास्क भी बांटे। इसी क्रम में साेमवार काे 50 लाेगाें के चालान काटे, जिन से माैके पर ही 5000 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। टीम ने लाेगाें काे 3150 मास्क बांट कर पहनने के लिए जागरुक किया।कमिश्नर मीणा की सख्ती व गांधीगिरी का सार्थक परिणामजनमानस काे सिर्फ कानून का भय औैर जुर्माने का डर दिखाकर समझाना मुश्किल हाेता है। कुछ इसी तर्ज पर नगर परिषद कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा की पहल पर मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें के खिलाफ सख्ती के साथ गांधीगिरी अभियान चलाया जा रहा है, जिसके सार्थक परिणाम मिल रहे हैं।कमिश्नर मीणा की पहल पर नगर परिषद की टीम द्वारा बिना मास्क सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर पकड़े जाने पर लाेगाें के सख्ती से चालान काटे जा रहे हैं। माैके पर ही जुर्माना राशि वसूल रहे हैं। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि कमिश्नर मीणा के दिशा-निर्देशाें के अनुसार टीम सिर्फ चालान काटने तक सीमित नहीं है, बल्कि मास्क बांट कर लाेगाें काेकाेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के प्रति सावचेत भी किया जा रहा है।नगर परिषद की टीम लाेगाें काे लगातार जागरुक कर रही है कि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं, तब तक काेराेना से बचाव की मास्क ही दवा है। कमिश्नर मीणा भी इस अभियान में कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर चल रहे हैं। टीम का उत्साहवर्धन के साथ माॅनिटिरिंग के लिए कमिश्नर सुरेंद्र मीणा बीच-बीच में सड़क पर साथ हाेते हैं। पिछले सप्ताह 1 नवंबर काे नगर परिषद की अगुवाई में गुप्तेश्वर राेड से जयपुर राेड तक जागरुकता रैली निकाली गई थी, जिसमें कमिश्नर मीणा साथ-साथ चले और लाेगाें काे मास्क बांटकर काेराेना से सावचेत रहने की अपील की।

