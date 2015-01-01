पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क निर्माण:ढहरा-सिंघनिया संपर्क सड़क निर्माण के दो दिन बाद ही उखड़ना शुरू हुआ

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों ने लगाया सड़क पर घटिया निर्माण का आरोप

ढहरा-सिंघनिया संपर्क सड़क के निर्माण में घटिया निर्माण सामग्री उपयोग में लेने के ग्रामीणों ने आरोप लगाए हैं, ग्रामीण सियाराम, बहादुर सिंह, रामचरण मीना, फिरंगी गुर्जर आदि ने बताया कि सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के ठेकेदार को इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने कहा परन्तु ठेकेदार ने घटिया निर्माण को छिपाने के लिए रात में 9 :30 बजे तक काम चलाकर आनन फानन में काम पूर्ण कर दिया।ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि संवेदक ने विभागीय मापदंडों को ताक में रखकर सड़क का निर्माण किया है जिसमें सडक की मोटाई तक नियमानुसार नहीं है। ग्रामीणों ने विभागीय अधिकारियों सेनिर्धारित मापदंडों के अनुसार सड़क का पुनर्निर्माण करवाने की मांग की है।ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि सड़क में विभाग के ठेकेदार के द्वारा निम्न गुणवत्तापूर्ण सामग्री उपयोग में लेने के कारण निर्माण के एक दिन बाद ही कई स्थानों पर सड़क उखड़ने लग गई है जिससे ग्रामीणों ने खासी नाराज़गी व्यक्त की है।गुणवत्ता की जांच होगी^नियमानुसार सड़क की मोटाई बीस एम एम होनी चाहिए, मैं ख़ुद मौके पर जाकर गुणवत्ता की जांच करूंगा।-जयलाल मीना, अधिशाासी अभियंता सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग, टोडाभीम

