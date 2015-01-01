पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:महवा में पालिका आज से चलाएगी अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
महवा शहर में दीपावली से पूर्व स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटेंगे। महवा नगर पालिका ने इसकी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली हैं, जिसके द्वारा गुरुवार से अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाकर अतिक्रमण को ध्वस्त किया जाएगा।शहर में मुख्य बाजार, मंडावर रोड, भरतपुर रोड, तहसील रोड सहित नेशनल हाइवे के दोनों ओर अतिक्रमियों ने दुकानों के आगे 10 से बीस फीट तक सामान डालकर स्थाई व अस्थाई अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, जिससे वाहन चालकों सहित लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। अतिक्रमियों द्वारा दुकानों के आगे अतिक्रमण किए जाने से अनेक बार हादसों की संभावना बनी रहती है। इसे लेकर पालिका अधिशासी अधिकारी तेजराम मीणा ने बताया कि महवा में अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान को लेकर नगर पालिका में व्यापारियों की बैठक हुई, जिसमें इस पर चर्चा भी हो चुकी है।

