पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रेलवे की अनदेखी:पूजा-अमृतसर ट्रेन काे रद्द करने का कारण किसान आंदाेलन बताया, फिर भी संचालन में अनदेखी

दौसा6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्याेहारी सीजन में रानीखेत ट्रेन काे चलाया जाए ताे यात्रियाें काे सुविधा मिलेगी

जम्मू तवी पूजा और अमृतसर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के संचालन से ठीक एक दिन पूर्व 19 अक्टूबर काे जब दाेनाें ट्रेनाें रद्द करने की घाेषणा की थी ताे इसका कारण पंजाब-हरियाणा में किसान आंदाेलन बताया गया। दूसरी और उत्तर प्रदेश के रास्ते दिल्ली में एंट्री करने वाली रानीखेत ट्रेन के संचालन में काेई बाधा नहीं है, इसके बावजूद ट्रेन के संचालन में अनदेखी हाे रही है। त्याेहारी सीजन में रानीखेत ट्रेन चलाई जाए ताे गांव में परिवार के साथ दीपावली मनाने के लिए आने-जाने वाले यात्रियाें काे बड़ी सुविधा और राहत मिलेगी। किसान आंदाेलन की हकीकत ताे यह है कि पंजाब-हरियाणा में कहीं पर भी किसान पटरियाें पर बैठे नहीं हैं। यानी ट्रैक खुला है, लेकिन आंदाेलन की आशंका के मद्देनजर रेलवे ने ऐतियातन यह कदम उठाया। यात्रियाें की जान-माल की सुरक्षा के मद्देनजर ट्रेनाें काे रद्द या डायवर्ट करने का निर्णय सही हाे सकता है, लेकिन काठगाेदाम-जैसलमेर रानीखेत ट्रेन के रास्ते में काेई बाधा नहीं है। इसके बावजूद अधिकारी रानीखेत ट्रेन काे चलाने के प्रति गंभीर नहीं है। जम्मू तवी पूजा ट्रेन 211 किमी का सफर तय कर पंजाब में जालंधर कैंट पहुंचती है। इसके बाद लुधियान हाेते हुए हरियाणा के अंबाला कैंट हाेते हुए दिल्ली में एंट्री करती है। इसी प्रकार अमृतसर ट्रेन पंजाब के रास्ते 345 किमी का रास्ता तय कर हिसार से हरियाणा में प्रवेश करते हैं, जाे भिवानी, चरखी दादरी हाेते हुए रेवाड़ी के रास्ते अलवर वाया बांदीकुई हाेते हुए जयपुर पहुंचती है। दूसरी और रानीखेत काठगाेदाम (उत्तराखंड) से चलकर रामपुर से उत्तर प्रदेश में प्रवेश करती है, जाे मुरादाबाद, हापुर, गाजियाबाद व साहिबाबाद रूट से दिल्ली में एंट्री करती है। यानी रानीखेत ट्रेन के रास्ते में काेई अड़चन नहीं है। जयपुर-इलाहाबाद, जाेधपुर वाराणसी मरुधर, न्यू भुज-बरेली एक्सप्रेस का रूट अलग-अलग है, लेकिन उक्त तीनाें ट्रेन भी उत्तर प्रदेश काे चीरते हुए अपने-अपने गंतव्य स्थान पहुंचती हैं। गुर्जर आंदाेलन के चलते ट्रेन रद्द या डायवर्ट करने से यात्रियाें की टेंशन बढ़ गई है, लेकिन अधिकारी चाहे ताे रानीखेत काे चलाकर यात्रियाें काे बड़ी राहत दे सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें