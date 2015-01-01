पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संभाला एजेंट का मोर्चा:प्रत्याशियों के परिजनों ने ही संभाला एजेंट का मोर्चा

दौसा30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लालसोट कांटे की टक्कर को देखते हुए वार्ड 1, 10, 12, 16, 32,34, 31, 35 सहित अन्य वार्डों में प्रत्याशियों के परिजनों तथा प्रत्याशियों ने ही एजेंट के रूप में बैठकर मोर्चा संभाला। कांटे की टक्कर की स्थिति यह रही कि एक-एक वोट की कीमत बनी रही। किसी तरह की कोई गफलत नहीं रहे इसके लिए प्रत्याशी तथा प्रत्याशियों के परिजन मतदान केंद्र के अंदर मोर्चा संभाले रहे।मतदान केंद्रों पर रहा उत्साह मतदाता को भगवान का मिला दर्जा देखने का मौका मतदान केंद्र राजकीय अशोक शर्मा सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल के बाहर प्रत्याशियों तथा उनके समर्थकों द्वारा मतदाताओं के पैर छूकर उनसे उनके पक्ष में वोट देने की अंतिम अपील करते देखे गए। वहीं दूसरी तरफ खोहरा पाडा सामुदायिक भवन, तंबाकू पाडा, पुराना तहसील कार्यालय, सामुदायिक भवन धमक रेबड़ा, राजकीय बालिका सीनियर सेकेंडरी स्कूल, राजकीय बेसिक शाला स्कूल, और सामुदायिक भवन खटवा रोड़,राजकीय सेकेंडरी स्कूल जमात, गांधी शाला स्कूल पंचायत समिति भवन सहित अन्य मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं को लुभाने का अंतिम प्रयास करते हुए प्रत्याशियों व समर्थकों को देखा गया। मतदान समाप्ति का समय से 1 घंटे पूर्व अति संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर पुलिस बल सतर्क हो गया तथा अनावश्यक भीड़ को हटाने की कार्यवाही की। शहर की सरकार बनाने के लिए लोगों में विशेष उत्साह नजर आया। सुबह से ही मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाताओं की भीड़ लगी रही। मतदान केंद्रों पर लंबी कतारे लगी रही। महिलाओं में विशेष उत्साह देखा गया। मतदान के प्रति लोगों के जज्बा देखते ही बन रहा था। लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने की भावना के साथ 85 वर्षीय अशक्त महिला रसाल देवी ने अपने बेटों के साथ खोहरा पाडा मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इसी तरह बार 29 में रामजीलाल ने अपने परिजनों के साथ व्हीलचेयर पर पहुंचकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया । वहीं वार्ड 10 में रुक्मणी देवी ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें