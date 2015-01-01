पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामूहिक ज्यादती का मामला:सामूहिक ज्यादती की नामजद रिपोर्ट दर्ज के बाद भी पीड़िता को 4 माह बाद नहीं मिल रहा न्याय

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सिकंदरा थाने में 30 जून काे 3 जनाें के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कराया था, लेकिन अब तक गिरफ्तारी नहीं

सिकंदरा थाने में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की एफआईआर दर्ज कराए 4 माह से ज्यादा हाे गए, लेकिन नामजद 3 आराेपियाें काे अब तक पुलिस गिरफ्तार करने में नाकाम रही है। आराेपियाें की तत्काल गिरफ्तारी के सिलसिले में नाबालिग पीड़िता साेमवार काे एसपी से मिलने कलेक्ट्रेट आई थी, लेकिन 2 घंटे इंतजार करने के बावजूद पीड़िता काे एसपी से मिलने नहीं दिया गया। एसपी आफिस के बाहर एक वर्दीधारी ने पीड़िता से कहा कि एसपी सहाब नहीं है। फिर एएसपी से मिलाकर पीड़िता काे टरका दिया गया। आराेप है कि मामले की जांच कर रहे मानपुर सीओ के इशारे में पीड़िता काे एसपी से मिलने नहीं दिया गया। इसमें गाैरतलब बात यह है कि एसपी की गाड़ी आफिस के बाहर खड़ी थी।सिकंदरा थाने में सामूहिक दुष्कर्म के आराेपी 3 जनाें के खिलाफ पाॅक्साे एक्ट के तहत 30 जून काे एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई थी। आराेपियाें में एक माेहचिंगपुरा, दूसरा गिलाड़ी पाड़ली और तीसरा गुगडाेद सवाई माधाेपुर का है। एफआईआर के अनुसार कक्षा 10 में पढ़ने वाली 17 वर्षीय पीड़िता के साथ करीब 9 माह पहले दुष्कर्म किया था। इसके बाद पीड़िता ने आराेपियाें से बात करना छाेड़ दिया, लेकिन आराेपी पीड़िता काेधमकाने लगे। उन्हाेंने पीड़िता से कहा कि यदि तूने हमारे साथ अवैध संबंध नहीं बनाएताे तेरी अश्लील फाेटाे वायरल कर देंगे। इसके बावजूद पीड़िता धमकियाें से नहीं डरी। फिर 28 जून काे आराेपिताें में से एक कुलदीप ने पीड़िता के भाई के माेबाइल पर उसकी अश्लील फाेटा वायरल कर दी। इस पर 30 जून काे पीड़िता अपने भाई व मां के साथ सिकंदरा थानापहुंची और तीनाें आराेपिता के खिलाफ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म की एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराए 4 माह से ज्यादा का समय हाे गया, लेकिन पुलिस आराेपियाें काे गिरफ्तार करने में नाकाम सिद्ध हुई है।दुबारा जांच कराएंगे^पीड़िता कल (साेमवार) काे मिलने आई थी, लेकिन आईओ ने केस काे झूठा मानते हुए एफआर दे दी।सवाल : पीड़िता का कहना है कि आराेपियाें ने मेरी अश्लील फाेटाे मेरे भाई के माेबाइल पर वाट्सएप कर वायरल की थी, क्या वह भी झूठी थी।जवाब : मामले की दुबारा से जांच कराएंगे।अनिल सिंह चाैहान, एडिशनल पुलिस सुपरिटेंडेंटदाैसा में क्या हुआ, इसकी जानकारी मैं थाेड़ी रखूंगा मामले की जांच चल रही है।सवाल : पीड़ित पक्ष का कहना है कि आपके इशारे पर उन्हें एसपी सहाब से मिलने नहीं दिया गया, जबकि एसपी सहाब आफिस में ही थे। जवाब : दाैसा में क्या हुआ, इसकी जानकारी मैं थाेड़ी रखूंगा। संतराम मीणा, सीओ मानपुर अधिकारियाें के बयानाें में विराेधा भाष एएसपी अनिल सिंह चाैहान से पूछा ताे बताया कि केस झूठा है, जिसमें आईओ ने एफआर दे दी है। दूसरी और आईओ (जांचकर्ता) मानपुर सीओ संतराम मीणा का कहना है कि मामले की जांच चल रही है। एक ने एफआर देने और दूसरे ने जांच चलने की बात की, इससे लगता है कि पुलिस कुछ छिपाना चाहती है। इस मामले में सबसे अहम सबूत पीड़िता के भाई काे माेबाइल है, जिस पर वाट्सएप कर आराेपियाें ने पीड़िता की अश्लील फाेटाे वायरल की थी। मामला नाबालिग से जुड़ा है, ऐसे में काेर्ट प्रसंज्ञान ले ताे सच्चाई से पर्दा उठना आसान हाेगा।

