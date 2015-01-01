पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जान से मारने की धमकी:मुकदमा वापस नहीं लिया तो जान से मारने की धमकी, पीड़ित परिवार पहुंचा एसपी कार्यालय

दौसा16 मिनट पहले
ग्राम ऐंचेडी में जानलेवा हमले का मुकदमा वापस नहीं लिया, तो आरोपियों ने पीड़ित को दो माह से गांव में नहीं घुसने दिया जा रहा है। दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर पीड़ित परिवार एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचा। ग्राम ऐंचेड़ी की ममता देवी पत्नी राजेश मीणा ने 5 सितंबर को बसवा थाना में जानलेवा हमला करने का मामला दर्ज कराया, तो इससे आरोपी और भड़क गए और पीड़ितों पर आए दिन हमला कर मुकदमा वापस लेने का दबाव बनाने लगे। मुकदमा वापस नहीं लिया तो जान से मारने की धमकी दी जा रही है। मजबूरन पीड़ित परिवार को गांव छोड़ना पड़ा। परिवार दो माह से इधर उधर भड़क रहा हैं। इसकी शिकायत थाने में करने के बावजूद पुलिस द्वारा कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। पीड़ित परिवार दोषियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग को लेकर एसपी कार्यालय पहुंचा। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि शीघ्र ही दोषियों को गिरफ्तार नहीं किया तो एसपी कार्यालय पर परिवार को धरना देना पड़ेगा।

