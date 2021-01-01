पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Dausa
  • Today, At The College Stadium, The District Level Republic Day Celebrations Will Be Held At 9:50 Am, Minister Of State Mamata Bhupesh Will Flag Hoisting

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:आज कॉलेज स्टेडियम में होगा जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह, सुबह 9:50 बजे राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश करेंगी ध्वजारोहण

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजेश पायलेट स्टेडियम में जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि महिला एवं बाल विकास राज्य मंत्री ममता भूपेश ध्वजारोहण करेंगी।कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने बताया कि जिला स्तरीय समारोह में महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री ममता भूपेश मंगलवार सुबह 9:5 बजे ध्वजा रोहण करेंगी। इसके बाद परेड का निरीक्षण कर मार्च पास्ट की सलामी लेंगी। समारोह में सुबह 9:40 बजे एडीएम लोकेश कुमार मीणा राज्यपाल के संदेश का पठन करेंगे। सुबह 10 बजे सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम व 10:45 बजे झांकियों का प्रदर्शन एवं 11:15 बजे राष्ट्रगान के साथ कार्यक्रम का समापन होगा। इसी प्रकार कलेक्टर आवास पर सुबह 8 बजे व कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में सुबह 8:15 बजे कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। सभी सरकारी भवनों, कार्यालयों, प्रतिष्ठानों व उपक्रमों पर संबंधित कार्यालयाध्यक्ष प्रभारी अधिकारी सुबह 8 बजे ध्वजारोहण करेंगे। समारोह में कोरोना गाइड लाइन का पालन करना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser