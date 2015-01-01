पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन दिल्ली तक ही जाएगी:आज हरिद्वार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन दिल्ली तक ही जाएगी, कल वापसी में दिल्ली से ही लाैटेगी

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
उदयपुर सिटी से चलने वाली हरिद्वार ट्रेन से गुरुवार 12 नवंबर काे दिल्ली से आगे जाने वाले यात्रियाें के लिए यह खास खबर है।गाड़ी संख्या 09609 जाे उदयपुर सिटी से गुरुवार काे रवाना हाेगी, वह दिल्ली तक ही जाएगी। यानी दिल्ली से हरिद्वार के बीच यह ट्रेन आंशिक रद्द रहेगी। इसी प्रकार हरिद्वार से गाड़ी संख्या 09610 ट्रेन 13 नवंबर काे हरिद्वार से दिल्ली के बीच रद्द रहेगी। इससे यह ट्रेन गुरुवार काे दिल्ली तक ही जाएगी और फिर दिल्ली से ही 13 नवंबर काे रिटर्न हाेगी। इससे जिन लाेगाें ने पूर्व में दिल्ली से आगे हरिद्वार तक आने-जाने का रिजर्वेशन करा लिया, उन्हें परेशानी हाेगी। इसमें महत्वपूर्ण बात यह है कि 13 नवंबर काे हरिद्वार से चलने वाली ट्रेन दूसरे दिन सुबह 1:25 बजे पुरानी दिल्ली पहुंचती है। इससे यह ट्रेन 14 नवंबर काे अ‌ाधी रात बाद 1:25 बजे दिल्ली से रवाना हाेगी। विदित रहे कि दाेपहर 1:05 बजे उदयपुर सिटी से गाड़ी संख्या 09609 सप्ताह में तीन दिन साेमवार, गुरुवार व शनिवार काे चलती है, जाे 496 किमी का सफर तय कर उसी दिन रात 10:49 बजे दाैसा आती है।इसी प्रकार शाम 7:40 बजे हरिद्वार से गाड़ी संख्या 09610 सप्ताह में तीन दिन रविवार, मंगलवार व शुक्रवार काे चलती है, जाे 480 किमी की दूरी तय कर दूसरे दिन यानी साेमवार, बुधवार व शनिवार काे सुबह 5:24 बजे दाैसा का निर्धारित समय है।

