पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मशाल यात्रा:सैनिकों के सम्मान में महवा पहुंची मशाल यात्रा, 1971 के युद्ध की विजय की यादें हुई ताजा, सेना अवार्ड प्राप्त सैनिकों का सम्मान

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महवा भारतीय सेना की ओर से भारत पाकिस्तान युद्ध 1971 के स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष की 50 वी सालगिरह के अवसर पर पूरे भारत देश में निकाली जा रही मशाल यात्रा मंगलवार को महवा पंहुची। देश में सर्वाधिक सैनिक और सर्वाधिक शहीदों के नाम से पहचाने जाने वाले दौसा जिले के महवा सैनिकों और शहीदों के सम्मान में मशाल यात्रा जयपुर से दौसा होते हुए महवा पहुंची। देशभक्ति और शहादत से ओतप्रोत इस मशाल यात्रा का अपने आप में अनूठा और आकर्षक नजारा था। मोडिफाइड जिप्सी पर सजी यह मशाल जब महवा पंहुची तो यहां से रैली के माध्यम से इसको हिंडौन रोड स्थित यूनिवर्सल कॉलेज तक ले जाया गया, जिसमें जनप्रतिनिधि, ग्रामीणजन, पूर्व सैनिक, सैनिकों के आश्रित, एनसीसी कैडर्स के बच्चे शामिल हुए।इसे लेकर यूनिवर्सल कॉलेज में स्वर्णिम विजय वर्ष पर भव्य समारोह का आयोजन किया गया, जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में दौसा पुलिस अधीक्षक अनिल कुमार बेनीवाल, मेजर कंवलप्रीत सिंह, उप कमान अधिकारी ग्रेनेडियर लेफ्टिनेंट कुमुद सेठी, ग्रेनेडियर्स, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख अजीत सिंह सहित अन्य अतिथियों ने उपस्थित सेना अवार्ड प्राप्त सैनिकों के मान सम्मान के तौर पर यह मशाल कुछ देर के लिए सौंपी गई। समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि देश सेवा के लिए दोसा जिले के महवा तहसील का नाम बड़े फर्क और स्वाभिमान के साथ लिया जाता है। देश सेवा के लिए कभी भी जिले के बेटों ने पीठ नही दिखाई। यहीं कारण रहा कि 1971 के युद्ध की विजय गाथा में भी दौसा जिले का नाम दर्ज है। जो यहां के लोगों को गौरवान्वित करता है।पुलिस उपाधीक्षक ज्ञानचंद, पूर्व सरपंच चतर सिंह यूनिवर्सल ग्रुप ऑफ कॉलेज के डायरेक्टर डॉ कुलदीप सिंह, समाजसेवी गो पुत्र अवधेश अवस्थी, जगरोटी कॉलेज खेडला की प्रिंसिपल डॉ मंजू सिंह, फौजी मुकुट गुर्जर, राजहंस सिंह, प्रेम सिंह, कैप्टन राजू सिंह, मुकुट, दयाराम, ज्ञान सिंह, श्याम सुंदर, मंगल सिंह, निहाल सिंह, बलवीर आजाद, राजेश गुर्जर, प्रधानाचार्य डॉ प्रकाश दीप तिवारी, प्रधानाचार्य डॉक्टर हंसराज गुर्जर, प्रधानाचार्य देवेंद्र सिंह, ब्रिगेडियर्स की नोडल टीम सहित बडी संख्या में जनप्रतिनिधगण, पूर्व सैनिक, एनसीसी के छात्र परिवारजन एवं गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

रणबांकुरों के गांव की पावन मिट्टी नेशनल वार मेमोरियल दिल्ली को होगी समर्पित मेजर कंवल प्रीत और हवलदार कुलदीप सिंह बुगलिया ने बताया कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने इस 1978 के युद्ध के 50 वर्ष पूरे होने के उपलक्ष्य में नेशनल वार मेमोरियल दिल्ली से 4 मशाल प्रज्वलित कर सभी वीर सपूतों को श्रद्धांजलि दी है। यह चार मशालें उत्तर से दक्षिण और पूर्व से पश्चिम तक पूरे हिन्दुस्तान की परिक्रमा करेगी और साथ ही यह मशालें भारत के उन सभी स्थानों पर ले जाई जाएगी, जहां युद्ध में भाग लेने वाले सैनिक या उनके परिवारजन निवास कर रहे है। यह मशाल यात्रा उन सभी स्थानों की पावन मिट्टी को भी संग्रहित करेगी, जहां इन रणबांकुरों का जन्म हुआ था। यह मिट्टी नेशनल वार मेमोरियल दिल्ली को समर्पित की जाएगी।कल करौली जाएगी मशाल यात्रा मशाल यात्रा मंगलवार को दोसा जिला मुख्यालय होते हुए दोपहर महवा पंहुची। मशाल यात्रा महवा से कार्यक्रम के बाद वापिस जयपुर पहुंची। मशाल यात्रा बुधवार को सुबह जयपुर से रवाना होकर करौली जिला मुख्यालय पर पहुंचेगी। जहां पर प्रातः 11 बजे भव्य समारोह का आयोजन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser