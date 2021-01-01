पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अधिकारियों ने 5 घंटे तक 78 सवारियों काे बंधक रखा:परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बस को जब्त कर 5 घंटे तक 78 सवारियों काे बंधक बनाए रखा, बाेले टैक्स बकाया

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चाय-दूध के लिए बिलखते रहे बच्चे,आरटीओ के हस्तक्षेप के बाद दूसरे वाहन से सवारियां गंतव्य को रवाना हुईं

राजकाेट से जयपुर जा रही प्राइवेट बस में सवार 78 सवारियों काे साेमवार सुबह परिवहन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने 5 घंटे तक बंधक बनाए रखा। टैक्स जमा नहीं कराने के आरोप में पकड़ी बस काे परिवहन विभाग के ड्राइविंग ट्रैक बाड़े में बंद कर दिया गया, जिसमें सवारियां भी बैठी थीं। बस में महिलाओं के साथ छाेटे बच्चे भी थे, जाे चाय-दूध व पानी काे तड़प गए। इसके बावजूद किसी अधिकारी का दिल नहीं पसीजा। इंस्पेक्टर से पूछा ताे जवाब दिया कि बस मालिक ने टैक्स जमा नहीं कराया है। दूसरी ओर आरटीओ राजीव वर्मा काे काॅल किया ताे रिसीव नहीं किया। फिर शाम करीब 4 बजे आरटीओ का रिटर्न काॅल आया और बाेले मैं हैड क्वार्टर जयपुर में मीटिंग से आया हूं। आरटीओ के हस्तक्षेप पर 5 घंटे बाद सवारियों काे बस से उतारा गया। बाद में दूसरी गाड़ी से सवारी गंतव्य के लिए रवाना हुईं।साेमवार सुबह 11 बजे परिवहन विभाग की गाड़ी कलेक्ट्रेट पुलिया के पास खड़ी थी। ड्राइवर परमेंद्र ने बताया कि परिवहन विभाग के दस्ते ने रुकने का इशारा किया ताे बस राेक दी। फिर मैं उतरकर परिवहन विभाग की गाड़ी के पास गया ताे लाइसेंस मांगा, जाे मैंने दे दिया। इस दाैरान मैंने बस मालिक से बात कराने के लिए माेबाइल निकाला ताे उसे परिवहन विभाग के स्टाफ ने छीन लिया। मांगा ताे दाे थप्पड़ मारे। मैंने यह भी कहा कि बस मालिक और मंत्री परिवहन खाचरियावास दाेस्त हैं। मंत्री का नाम सुनकर स्टाफ भड़क गया और गाली-गलाैच की। सूचना मिलने पर मीडिया कर्मी परिवहन विभाग परिसर में ड्राइविंग ट्रैक पर पहुंचे, जहां बस की फाेटाे खींचने से राेका गया। वहां माैजूद इंस्पेक्टर नवल मीणा ने बताया कि यह बस लंबी दूरी पर चलती है, जिसका टैक्स बकाया है। ड्राइवर के आरोपों काे खारिज करते हुए इंस्पेक्टर नवल मीणा ने कहा कि वह ताे भाग गया था, इस पर बस काे हमारा गार्ड चलाकर लाया था। इसमें सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह था कि टैक्स की आड़ में क्या सवारियों काे भी बंधक बनाया जा सकता है, जिस पर वे निरुत्तर हाे गए।

बस काे राेक सकते हैं, सवारियों काे नहीं टैक्स बकाया था ताे बस काे राेक सकते हैं, लेकिन सवारियों काे राेकना गलत है।राजीव वर्मा, आरटीओं दाैसा

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser