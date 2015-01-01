पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:पेट्रोलपंप पर सेल्समैन से लूटपाट करने वाले दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
महवा| पेट्रोल पंप पर सेल्समैन को चकमा देकर नकदी छीनकर ले जाने के आरोपितों के साथ पुलिस टीम।

कस्बे के मंडावर रोड स्थित पेट्रोल पंप पर खुले पैसे लेने के बहाने तीन अज्ञात युवकों ने दस हजार रुपए पार कर लिए। घटना के बाद पेट्रोल पंप के मैनेजर ने महवा थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया है। थाना पुलिस ने बताया कि मैनेजर जय प्रकाश शर्मा ने मामला दर्ज कराया कि तीन युवक बाइक से पेट्रोल पंप पर आए। इस दौरान उन्होंने उनसे दो हजार रुपए के 11 नोट देकर 22 हजार रुपए के खुले पैसे मांगे।

जिस पर उसने उन्हें पांच सौ रुपए के 44 नोट लेकर खुले पैसे दे दिए। इस दौरान उन्होंने तुरंत ही कहा कि उन्हें सो सो रुपए के नोट चाहिए। जिस पर मैनेजर ने उनसे सो के नोट नहीं होने की बात कही तो उन्होंने तुरंत ही मैनेजर को पांच सो रुपए की गड्डी लौटा दी। और 22 हजार रुपए वापस लेकर वहां से चले गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने मैनेजर की आंखों में धूल झोंककर दस हजार रुपए पार कर लिए। .

उनके जाने के बाद मैनेजर ने रुपये संभाले तो उसमें से दस हजार रुपए कम निकले। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर सीसीटीवी कैमरे से फुटेज खंगाले कर आरोपियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी। मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए डीएसपी शंकर लाल मीणा के निर्देशन व थानाधिकारी नरेश शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पुलिस ने शनिवार को सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपित सौरव पुत्र राजेश मीणा निवासी मूसेपुर भुसावर व अंकित पुत्र बनवारी लाल मीणा निवासी टोडरा का बास लक्ष्मणगढ़ जिला अलवर को नेशनल हाईवे हडिया से गिरफ्तार किया।

पुलिस ने उनके कब्जे से चोरी के काम में ली गई एक बाइक भी बरामद की है थाना अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपितों का एक अन्य साथी आशिक मीणा की तलाश की जा रही है।

स्मैक बेचने व पीने के मामले में 4 गिरफ्तार
सिकंदरा| पुलिस ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर उप तहसील के समीप से स्मैक बेचने व पीने के मामले में दो-दो जनों को गिरफ्तार किया है। इनके पास से पुलिस ने करीब 10 ग्राम से अधिक स्मैक बरामद की है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि मुखबिर से मिली सूचना के बाद उप तहसील के पास स्मैक पी रहे हनुमंत गुर्जर निवासी पाटोली व महेंद्र सैनी निवासी राजोरिया ढाणी सिकंदरा तथा स्मैक बेचने के मामले में केदार सैनी व रामकरण सैनी निवासी काली वाली ढाणी सिकंदरा को गिरफ्तार किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें