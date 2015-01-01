पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:सवामणी में जा रहे श्रद्धालुओं की ट्रैक्टर ट्राॅली ढलान में अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी, दो की मौत

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पपलाज घाटा गुजरान के पास हुई दुर्घटना, 12 घायल, नांगल बैरसी से पपलाज माता जा रहे थे

लालसोट रविवार को सायंकाल पपलाज माता के सवामणी में भाग लेने आ रहे नांगल बैरसी के श्रद्धालुओं से भरी एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली ढलान के कारण अनियंत्रित होकर पपलाज घाटा गुजरान के पास पलट जाने से दो जनों की मौत हो गई वहीं 1 दर्जन लोग घायल हो गए।मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भारी तादाद में भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। इधर दूसरी तरफ मामले की जानकारी मिलते ही पुलिस उप अधीक्षक सतीश यादव थाना अधिकारी राजवीर सिंह की अगुवाई में पुलिस टीम पहुंची तथा राहत एवं बचाव के लिए कार्रवाई शुरू की। सरकारी इमदाद आने से पहले ही ग्रामीणों ने अपने स्तर पर राहत एवं बचाव का कार्य शुरू कर घायल अवस्था में पीड़ितों को दोसा तथा लालसोट अस्पताल भिजवाने का काम किया। ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली को अनियंत्रित होकर पलट जाने के कारण मौके पर कोहराम मचा रहा । आनन-फानन में आसपास के लोगों ने आकर ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के नीचे दबे लोगों को बाहर निकालने का काम किया। जिनकी कराहट से माहौल गमगीन बना रहा। लोगों ने इस अवसर पर पीड़ितों को ढांढस बंधाया तथा तत्काल निजी वाहनों में बैठाकर दौसा जिला अस्पताल भेजने का काम किया।इसी जगह पहले भी चार बार हो चुकी है वाहन दुर्घटनायह घटना घटी है इससे पूर्व चार बार भी ऐसी घटनाएं घट चुकी है। जिनमें लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। ग्रामीणों ने भविष्य में इस तरह की दुर्घटना ही हो नहीं हो इसके लिए ढलान में वाहनों की स्पीड कम होने की व्यवस्था किए जाने की मांग की है।

6 गंभीर घायलों को इलाज के लिए जयपुर भेजा

थाना प्रभारी राजवीर सिंह ने बताया कि 9 घायलों को दोसा जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया जिनमें से 2 लोगों की अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत हो गई। वहीं दूसरी तरफ 7 लोगों का अस्पताल में उपचार किया गया जिसमें से एक व्यक्ति को गंभीर अवस्था पाए जाने के कारण जयपुर रेफर किया गया है। इधर दूसरी तरफ मौके पर पहुंची एंबुलेंस 108 के माध्यम से पांच घायलों को राजकीय सामुदायिक चिकित्सा केंद्र लालसोट पर लाया गया जहां पर डॉ उमाशंकर मीणा की अगुवाई में मेडिकल टीम ने पीड़ितों का उपचार किया तथा गंभीर अवस्था को देखते हुए पांचो पीड़ितों को ही जयपुर रेफर किया है। पुलिस के सुरेश कुमार ने बताया कि घटना में सियाराम मीणा उम्र 17 वर्ष निवासी थाना बस्सी तथा कुमारी किरण उम्र 25 वर्ष नंगल बेरसी की मौत हो गई। जिनके शव का पोस्टमार्टम कर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया है। वहीं दूसरी तरफ सहायक पुलिस निरीक्षक लक्ष्मण ने बताया कि घटना में ताराचंद सीता रामपति हनसा तथा अमित को घायल अवस्था में लालसोट सीएससी लाया गया जहां पर चिकित्सकों ने उपचार कर गंभीर अवस्था करण जयपुर रेफर किया है।

शव पहुंचते ही घरों में मचा कोहराम

चांदराना|रविवार को सवामणी में जाते समय पपलाज माता के घाटे में ट्रेक्टर ट्रॉली पलटने से हुई दुर्घटना के बाद खुशियां गम में बदल गई। हादसे में 25 साल की युवती किरण पुत्री छोटेलाल मीणा निवासी नांगल बैरसी व 15 वर्षीय बालक रोहित पुत्र लालाराम मीणा निवासी बगरवाला ढ़ाणी की मृत्यु हो गई। हादसे मे करीब 17 लोग घायल हो गए। हादसे की खबर फैलते ही लोग अस्पताल की और दौड पडे। किरण का शव नांगल बैरसी गांव में पहुंचते ही घर में कोहराम मच गया। पिता छोटेलाल व मां संतोष देवी बेसुध हो गए। दादा रामगोपाल व दादी तोफादेवी का रो रोकर बुरा हाल हो गया।

