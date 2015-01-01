पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा - जानलेवा घुमाव:अनियंत्रित होकर प्लास्टिक दाने से भरा ट्रक पलटा, चालक की मौत, एक घायल

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  जयपुर-आगरा नेशनल हाइवे की घटना, 14 दिन में दूसरा हादसा

जयपुर रोड मिडवे के समीप फ्लाई ओवर पर मंगलवार तड़के प्लास्टिक दाने से भरा ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। इससे ट्रक के चालक की मौत हो गई व एक जना घायल हो गया। घायल को जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। कोतवाली के एएसआई हेतराम ने बताया कि प्लास्टिक दाने से भरा ट्रक गुजरात से आगरा जा रहा था। दौसा में मिडवे के समीप फ्लाई ओवर पर घुमाव पर ट्रक अनियंत्रित होकर डिवाइडर पर पलट गया। इससे ट्रक चालक नरेश कुमार जाट (28) निवासी चारगदिया जिला उदयपुर व उदयलाल डांगी निवासी डांगीखेड़ा जिला उदयपुर घायल हो गया। सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची व घायलों काे जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने चालक नरेश कुमार को मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायल उदय लाल को जयपुर रेफर कर दिया। पुलिस ने क्रेन की सहायता से ट्रक को सीधा कराया व ट्रक को सड़क से हटवाकर रास्ता सुचारू कराया। मिडवे के समीप फ्लाई ओवर पर 14 दिन में यह दूसरा हादसा है। 4 नवंबर को भी घुमाव पर ट्रक पलट गया था, जिसमें ट्रक चालक की मौत हो गई थी व दूसरा घायल हो गया था।

