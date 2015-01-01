पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन:प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना में किसान 15 तक कर सकेंगे आवेदन

दौसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत रबी 2020-21 के लिए ऋणी एवं गैर ऋणी किसान 15 दिसम्बर तक बीमा के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। कलेक्टर पीयूष समारिया ने बताया कि इस बार प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना की क्रियान्विति राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा भी की जा रही हैं। योजना के तहत रबी 2020-21 के लिए गेहूं, जौ, चना, सरसों, जीरा, धनिया, इसबगोल और मैथी को शामिल किया गया है।

उन्‍होंने बताया कि ऋणी एवं गैर ऋणी किसान फसल बीमा के लिए 15 दिसंबर आवेदन कर योजना का लाभ उठा सकते हैं। ऋणी कृषकों को फसल बीमा से बाहर होने की अंतिम तिथि 8 दिसंबर, बीमित फसल में परिवर्तन की सूचना की तिथि 13 दिसम्बर निर्धारित की गई हैं। ऋणी एवं गैर ऋणी किसानों के लिए बीमा कराने की अंतिम तिथि 15 दिसम्बर है। किसान योजना के संबंध में अधिक जानकारी के लिए नजदीकी बैंक शाखा, स्थानीय कृषि विभाग, जन सेवा केन्द्र, बीमा कंपनी के प्रतिनिधि से संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

यह दस्तावेज रहेंगे जरूरी
गैर ऋणी किसान योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए आधार कार्ड की कॉपी, नवीनतम भूमि ( खसरा, खतौनी की नकल), बंटाइदार, साझेदार किसान होने पर जमीन बंटाई का शपथ पत्र, बैंक पासबुक की प्रति, जिसमें आईएफएससी नंबर एवं खाता संख्या अंकित हो अथवा बैंक खाते के कैंसिल चेक, कृषि या राजस्व विभाग के कार्मिक द्वारा जारी या सत्यापित फसल बोआई प्रमाण पत्र और विधिवत भरा हुआ प्रस्ताव पत्र आवश्यक होगा।

यह जोखिम होगा कवर
इस योजना के अन्तर्गत खड़ी फसल में हानि, फसल कटाई या तुड़ाई के बाद हानि, स्थानीय आपदाएं जैसे ओलावृष्टि, जल भराव, भू स्खलन, बादल फटना, आकाशीय बिजली आदि जोखिम कवर हाेंगे। प्रभावित किसानों को आपदा के 72 घण्टे के अंदर सीधे कंपनी के टोल फ्री नम्बर पर अथवा लिखित में अधिकतम दिवस में अपने बैंक या स्थानीय कृषि विभाग के माध्यम से सूचित करना आवश्यक है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें