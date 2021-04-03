पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन का दूसरा चरण:महामारी को रोकने में महत्वपूर्ण साबित होगी वैक्सीन, अब तक 5500 लोगों को लगा टीका

दौसा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर और एसडीएम ने वैक्सीन लगवाकर दिया सुरक्षित टीके का संदेश
  • टीकाकरण सामान्य प्रक्रिया है, भ्रांति नही फैलाएं

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दूसरे चरण का गुरुवार को जिला चिकित्सालय में कलेक्टर पीयुष समारिया व एडीएम लोकेश कुमार मीना ने वैक्सीन लगाकर सुरक्षित टीके का संदेश भी दिया। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि वैक्सीन कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में संजीवनी का काम करेगी। इस महामारी को रोकने में यह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण साबित होगी। यह टीका अन्य दूसरे टीकों की तरह ही साधारण टीका है। सरकार की मंशा है कि अधिकतम लोगों को यह वैक्सीन निशुल्क लगे। चिकित्सकीय स्टाफ बड़ी सजगता से वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य कर रहे हैं। सभी ने यह टीका लगवाया है। जिले में अब तक लगभग 5500 से अधिक लोगों के कोरोना वैक्सीन के टीके लगाए जा चुके हैं। दूसरे चरण में अधिकारियों के टीका लगाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने लोगों से कहा कि कोरोना जैसी महामारी से निजात पाने के लिये कोविड-19 टीकाकरण करवाना जरूरी है। इस अवसर पर एडीएम मीना ने कहा कि वैक्सीन के लिये लोगों को तैयार रहना होगा। अब तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वर्ग के लोगों के टीका लगवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि टीकाकरण करवाना एक सामान्य प्रक्रिया है, इसमें किसी प्रकार की भ्रांतिया नही फैलाएं। सभी व्यक्ति कोरोना से बचने व अपने परिवार को बचाने के लिए समय पर टीकाकरण कराएं। जिला चिकित्सालय के प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. दीपक शर्मा ने कोविड-19 वैक्सीन पूर्णतया सुरक्षित बताते हुए कहा कि इससे कोई प्रतिकूल प्रभाव नहीं पड़ता। उन्होंने उपस्थित लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि टीका लगते ही असावधानी न बरतें, लगभग तीस मिनट चिकित्सकों की निगरानी में बिताएं। इस अवसर पर बीसीएमएचओ डाॅ. सीता राम मीना, कोविड प्रभारी डाॅ. आरडी मीना,डाॅ केसी शर्मा सहित अन्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी एवं नर्सिंग स्टाफ उपस्थित थे।आम लोगों की तरह पूरी प्रक्रिया के साथ टीकाकरण कक्ष में पहुंचेकलेक्टर व एडीएम ने टीकाकरण की प्रक्रिया पूर्ण होने के बाद अपने आप को सुरक्षित बताया और कहा कि वे वैक्सीनेशन को लेकर उत्साहित हैं और उन्होंने वायरस संक्रमण से बचाव का टीका लगवाया है। इस प्रक्रिया के दौरान उन्हें कोई असुविधा नहीं हुई है और वे पूर्ण स्वस्थ महसूस कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने अभियान को सपोर्ट करने के लिए लोगों को आगे आने के लिए कहा। आम लोगों की तरह पूरी प्रक्रिया के साथ टीकाकरण कक्ष में पहुंचे, जहां चिकित्सा अधिकारी ने परीक्षण किया तथा नर्सिंगकर्मी ने टीका लगाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें