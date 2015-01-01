पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों का ट्रैफिक:शहरों में ही नहीं गावों में भी अब वाहनों का ट्रैफिक बढ़ रहा, आए दिन फंसते हैं वाहन

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
पापडदा हर आदमी अगर अपने वाहन को सही जगह पर खडा कर दे तो हमें बेवजह ट्रेफिक में नहींफंसना पडेगा।उपखंड क्षेत्र के छारेडा, हापावास, चौराहा, आलूदा आदि क्षेत्रों में अब हर किसी के घर में औसतन एक वाहन जरुर है ये वाहन कस्बों बाजारों में सडकों के किनारे सुबह शाम सैंकड़ों की संख्या में खडे रहते हैं इनके कारण कई बार लोगों की जान चली जाती है इमर्जेंसी वाहन एंबुलेंस अक्सर गुजरती रहती है लेकिन जागरूकता के अभाव में लोग उन्हें तत्परता के साथ साईड नहीं देते हैं ऐसे में एंबुलेंस का सायरन बजता रहता है और लोग बेपरवाह चलते हैं कई बार एक्सीडेंट से लेकर महिलाओं की डिलेवरी वाले वाहन फंस जाते हैं जिससे लोगों की जान को खतरा बन जाता है। सडकों के किनारे बाईक, कार, टैक्टर आदि गलत जगह खडा करने से बस ट्रक आदि बडे वाहन आने पर वाहन चालकों को मुश्किलों का सामना करना पडता है। हालांकि इन सबका एक कारण यह भी है कि क्षेत्र की सडकों की स्थिति इतनी बदतर हैं ऐसा लगत है कि हम 1990 के दशक में जी रहे हैं गौरतलब है कि इस क्षेत्र की पापडदा से छारेडा, पापडदा से बीघावास मोड, पापडदा से खवारावजी आदि प्रमुख सडकों की हालत एकदम जर्जर है लेकिन प्रशासन व जनप्रतिनिधियों ने भी आंखे मूंद रखी है और जनता बेहद परेशान हैं।

