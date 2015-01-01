पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पालिका चुनाव:दौसा में नगर परिषद, लालसोट व बांदीकुई में पालिका चुनाव के लिए मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू

  बैठक में जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने कहा-निकाय चुनाव के दौरान आदर्श आचार संहिता की पालना जरूरी

जिले में नगर परिषद दौसा व नगर पालिका लालसोट व बांदीकुई में नगर निकाय सदस्य पद के लिए सोमवार को लोक सूचना जारी होने के साथ ही नामांकन पत्र भरने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। कलेक्ट्रेट सभा भवन में आयोजित प्रकोष्ठ प्रभारी अधिकारियों की बैठक को संबोधित करते जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी पीयूष समारिया ने कहा कि अधिकारी निकाय चुनाव के दौरान आदर्श आचार संहिता व कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करना व कराने में लापरवाही नहीं बरतें। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को बिना पूर्व अनुमति के मुख्यालय नहीं छोड़ने के निर्देश दिए हैं। चुनाव के दौरान सौंपी गई जिम्मेदारी को समय पर पूरा करें। उपजिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी लोकेश कुमार मीणा ने गठित प्रकोष्ठों की समीक्षा करते हुये समय पर चुनाव कार्य पूर्ण करवाने की बात कही।जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि नामांकन पत्र 27 नवंबर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 1 दिसंबर सुबह 10ः30 बजे से होगी, आवेदन 3 दिसंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक वापस ले सकते हैं। चुनाव चिन्हों का आबंटन 4 को व 11 दिसंबर को सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक मतदान होगा, जबकि मतगणना 13 दिसंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 14 दिसंबर को लोक सूचना जारी होगी। नामांकन पत्र 15 दिसंबर दोपहर 3 बजे तक प्रस्तुत किए जा सकेंगे। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच 16 को, 17 को दोपहर 3 बजे तक नामवापसी हो सकेगी। चुनाव चिन्हों का आबंटन 17 को, मतदान 20 को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक तथा मतगणना मतदान समाप्ति के बाद होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि उपाध्यक्ष के लिए निर्वाचन 21 दिसंबर को होगा। पीठासीन अधिकारी व पीओ प्रथम का प्रशिक्षण 4 दिसम्बर को नवल किशोर शर्मा राजकीय महाविद्यालय दौसा में दिया जाएगा तथा मतदान दलों का द्वितीय प्रशिक्षण दौसा, लालसोट व बांदीकुई में 10 दिसम्बर को होगा। सभी को प्रशिक्षण के लिए पाबंद करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस अवसर पर जिला परिषद के सीईओ एल.के, बालोत, सहायक निदेशक प्यारे लाल सोथवाल, एसीएम मनीषा बालोत, उपवन संरक्षक वी. केतन कुमार, पीडब्ल्यूडी के एसई एच.के. मीणा, बिजली निगम के आर.के. मीणा, जलदाय विभाग से रामनिवास मीणा, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. बी.के. बजाज, आयुक्त सुरेन्द्र मीना, संयुक्त निदेशक पशुपालन डाॅ. निरंजन लाल शर्मा, सुधाकर शर्मा, रामजी लाल मीणा उपस्थित थे।

