कुप्रबंधन का नतीजा:जलदाय विभाग का बकाया साढ़े पांच करोड़ तक पहुंचा

दौसा3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • वसूली नहीं कर पा रहा विभाग, कनेक्शन कटने के बाद भी लोगों पर बकाया निकाला

जलदाय विभाग का बकाया लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शहर में नल कनेक्शनों के बिलों का बकाया 5 करोड़ 59 लाख 14 हजार 233 रुपए पहुंच गया है। इसके चलते अब जलदाय विभाग द्वारा नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं। बकाया राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर नल कनेक्शन काटे जाएंगे।शहर में 12 हजार 163 नल कनेक्शन हैं। इनमें 8374 उपभोक्ताओं में 5 करोड़ 59 लाख 14 हजार 233 रुपए बकाया हैं। बकाया राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर अब जलदाय विभाग द्वारा इन उपभोक्ताओं को नोटिस जारी किए जा रहे हैं। नोटिस के बाद भी बकाया राशि जमा नहीं कराने पर नल कनेक्शन काटे जाएंगे। शहर में कई कॉलोनियों में पानी की सप्लाई नहीं होने पर लोगों ने नल कनेक्शन कटा दिए। शहर में 425 नल कनेक्शन कटे हुए हैं, लेकिन विभाग द्वारा इन पर भी 5 लाख 74 हजार 944 रुपए बकाया निकाल रखा है। इन उपभोक्ताओं से वसूली नहीं हो पा रही है। गौरतलब है कि शहर में कई कॉलोनियों में पानी की सप्लाई नहीं होने पर लोगों ने नल कनेक्शन कटा दिए।

