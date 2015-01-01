पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सलाह:पीढ़ियों के लिए पानी बचाना है ताे कुंओं काे बंद नहीं करें

दाैसा
  • वर्षा जल पुनर्भरण कार्यक्रम समन्वयक ने कहा, सूखे कुओं में भरें बारिश का पानी

पानी की समस्या से ग्रामीण भी अछूते नहीं है। घटते जल स्तर से यह समस्या लगातार गहरी हाेती जा रही है। ग्रामीण इलाकाें में पेयजल का मुख्य स्राेत कुंए हाेते हैं, लेकिन इन दिनाें ग्रामीण इलाकाें में कुंओं काे लेकर एक नया ट्रेंड देखने काे मिल रहा है। लाेग रीते (सूखे) कुंओं काे बंद कराने के प्रति लामबंद हैं।

ग्रामीणाें की इस तरह की साेच से पेयजल की समस्या घटेगी नहीं, बल्कि और बढ़ेगी। पेयजल का एकमात्र समाधान बारिश का पानी है, जिसका पुनर्भरण कर जल स्तर काे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। ऐसे में पीढ़ियाें के लिए पानी बचाना है ताे ग्रामीणा इलाकाें में रीते/सूखे कुंओं काे बंद नहीं, बल्कि मूंढेर व जाल से सेफ्टी कर बारिश के पानी से रिचार्ज करने की जरुरत है। वर्षा जल पुनर्भरण कार्यक्रम जिला समन्वयक महेश आचार्य का कहना है कि इसमें खासकर युवा सरपंच महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं, जाे अपने-अपने एरिया में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम के प्रति लाेगाें काे जागरुक कर जल स्तर बढ़ाने में राेल माॅडल साबित हाे सकते हैं। वहीं कुछ गांव ऐसे भी है, जहां पंचायत या जलदाय विभाग के स्तर पर भी पानी उपलब्ध कराया जाता है। इसके बावजूद सबसे बड़ा सवाल यह है कि यदि धरती की काेख में ही पानी नहीं करेगा ताे निजी बाेरिंग और पंचायत/जलदाय विभाग कहां से लाएंगे

। पेयजल की समस्या से सभी लाेग परेशान है, लेकिन उसके समाधान के प्रति लाेग गंभीर नहीं है। जिला समन्वयक महेश आचार्य का कहना है कि वर्षा जल पुनर्भरण का काम 20 पहले ही शुरू हाे जाना चाहिए था, जिससे आज हम पेयजल के लिए इतने परेशान नहीं हाेते। उनका कहना है कि हमें पानी चाहिए ताे वर्षा जल का पुनर्भरण करना ही पड़ेगा, यही एकमात्र पेयजल समस्या का समाधान है। शहर से लेकर गांव-ढाणियों तक वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम काे अपनाना ही पड़ेगा, तब ही जल स्तर बढ़ेगा।

महीने में 5 टेंकर भी मंगाए ताे सालाना खर्चा 18 हजार
घटते जल स्तर के चलते अब शहराें के साथ-साथ कुछ ग्रामीण इलाकाें में भी टेंकराें से पानी की सप्लाई की जाती है। शहरी क्षेत्र की बात करें ताे एक परिवार काे हर माह औसत 5 टेंकर चाहिए, जिसका 300 रुपए प्रति टेंकर के हिसाब से सालान खर्च 18000 रुपए बैठता है। टेंकर से पेयजल की समस्या स्थाई समाधान नहीं है। दूसरी और वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम के अंतर्गत पाइप व फर्मे आदि का खर्च प्रति घर 10 से 15 हजार पड़ेगा। इसके दाे फायदे हाेंगे। पहला वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग स्ट्रक्चर के माध्यम से बारिश का पानी सीधे धरती की काेख में जाएगा, जिससे जल स्तर बढ़ने से पेयजल के लिए सालभर परेशान नहीं हाेना पड़ेगा। यानी जल स्राेत रिजार्च हाेने से पानी का प्रेशर बढ़ेगा। यानी स्थाई समाधान हाेगा। दूसरा टेंकराें की तुलना में यह घाटे का साैदा नहीं हाेगा।

