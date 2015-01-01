पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दौड़ प्रतियोगिता:दौड़ प्रतियोगिता में विजेता खिलाड़ियों का किया सम्मान

दौसा16 मिनट पहले
चांदराना बांध स्थित मैदान पर रॉयल डिफेंस एकेडमी के तत्वावधान में दौड़ प्रतियोगिता आयोजित हुई। अतिथियों ने प्रतियोगिता में विजेता, उपविजेता रहे खिलाड़ियों को नकद राशि व ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया। ग्राम पंचायत पडासोली सरपंच अशोक मीणा व चांदराना पंचायत उपसरपंच नाथूलाल शर्मा ने फीता काटकर प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ किया। सरपंच अशोक मीना ने खेल भावना से खेलने की बात कही। 2100 रुपए का सहयोग किया। उप सरपंच नाथूलाल शर्मा ने 1100 रुपए व वार्डपंच कुलदीपसिंह ने 1100 रुपए का सहयोग दिया। चांदराना सरपंच शकुंतला देवी, रमेश ठेकेदार, धर्मसिंह राजपूत, भगवानसिंह, भवानीसिंह, भारतसिंह, हनुमान सैनी, नरसी सैनी ने 500-500 रुपए का सहयोग किया। प्रतियोगिता में 1600 मीटर दौड में प्रथम रहने पर मनीष पोषवाल को 2100 रुपए व ट्रॉफी, विष्णु रायका द्वितीय स्थान को 1100 रुपए व ट्रॉफी, धर्मा गुर्जर को तृतीय स्थान पर रहने से 500 रुपए, अशोक सैनी, पिन्टु सैनी को 300 व 200 रुपए व ट्रॉफी भेंट की। 400 मीटर दौड में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त अशोक सिंह गुर्जर को 1100 रूपए व ट्रॉफी, आनंद कुमार शर्मा की द्वितीय स्थान की बदौलत 500 रुपए व ट्रॉफी, कमलेश सैनी को तृतीय स्थान पर 200 रुपए, भरतलाल गुर्जर व पिन्टु गुर्जर को मैडल देकर सम्मानित किया। 100 मीटर दौड़ में प्रथम स्थान मिलने पर रामराय गुर्जर को 1100 रुपए, द्वितीय स्थान अशोकसिंह को 500 रुपए व तृतीय स्थान भीमसिंह को 200 रुपए देकर सम्मानित किया गया। नरपतसिंह, कोच गिर्राजसिंह, वार्डपंच गजेन्द्र टेलर, तेजसिंह, भरतलाल मीना, कुशलसिंह आदि लोग मौजूद थे।

