बैठक में निर्देश:कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने का काम करें कार्यकर्ता

दौसा2 घंटे पहले
  • पर्यवेक्षक तथा कमेटी करेगी कार्यकर्ताओं से रायशुमारी, वार्ड के बाशिंदों की भावना के अनुरूप ही टिकट का होगा वितरण, जिताऊ को दिया जाएगा टिकट, पीसीसी करेगी टिकट का फैसला

लालसोट उपखंड मुख्यालय पर संस्कृत महाविद्यालय के प्रांगण में नगर पालिका चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेसी कार्यकर्ताओं की बैठक पूर्व कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता व काबीना मंत्री मास्टर भंवर लाल मेघवाल को उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा सहित कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि की। इस अवसर पर अनौपचारिक बैठक के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए उद्योग मंत्री परसादी लाल मीणा ने कहा कि प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा जल्द ही पर्यवेक्षकों की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी।कमेटी का गठनउसी के साथ कार्यकर्ताओं से रायशुमारी कर पैनल बनाने के लिए कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेताओं व कार्यकर्ताओं की कमेटी का गठन कर दिया गया है। जिसमें प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी सदस्य रामविलास खेमावास कांग्रेस ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रसाद राडा पूर्व ब्लाक अध्यक्ष एडवोकेट नाथू लाल मीणा एडवोकेट देवी सिंह पूर्व प्रधान सावित्री देवी सैनी पूर्व पंचायत समिति सदस्य शंभू लाल बेरवा को शामिल किया गया है। यह काम करेगी कमेटीकमेटी कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से रायशुमारी करेगी। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर वार्ड में आम लोगों से मिलकर उनकी भावनाओं की जानकारी लेगी तथा कार्यकर्ताओं व वार्ड से मिलने वाली फीडबैक को ध्यान में रखकर पैनल बनाने का काम करेगी। कमेटी प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को पैनल भेजेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि टिकट का फैसला प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी द्वारा किया जाएगा। उद्योग मंत्री ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ता चुनाव कमेटी को अपना आवेदन दे सकेंगे। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ता वार्ड तथा नगर की हित को देखते हुए त्याग की भावना रखें। जिससे पार्टी टिकट दे उसे जिताने का काम करें। उन्होंने कार्यकर्ताओं से नगर पालिका चुनाव में कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनाने का आह्वान किया ।इस अवसर पर शिक्षाविद अशोक उपाध्याय रामविलास खेमावास ग्रेन मर्चेंट एसोसिएसन के अध्यक्ष नवल किशोर झालानी पूर्व चेयरमैन दिनेश मिश्र नगर अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र कुमार पांखला ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष जगदीश प्रसाद राडा पीसीसी सचिव कमल मीणा सरपंच प्रद्युमन सिंह सोनू बिनोरी राकेश जोशी चौथमल सुकरिया सिराज मोहम्मद फजलुर रहमान मुन्ना खान पूर्व पार्षद रामप्रसाद सैनी राकेश बिहारी शर्मा विनीत उपाध्याय अशोक लाठीवाला युवराज शर्मा सुभाष पुरोहित दीपक पुरोहित ओम प्रकाश शर्मा घनश्याम ठेकेदार गोविंद गोयल मुन्नालाल महावर एलम चंद जैन कपिल पुरोहित उपाध्याय राजेंद्र प्रसाद ढनढ सहित सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद थे।

