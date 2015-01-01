पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन पत्र दाखिल:21 वार्डों में 86 ने करवाए 94 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल

देवली6 घंटे पहले
सोमवार को उपखंड कार्यालय में तय समयानुसार पंचायत समिति के 21 वार्डो के लिए 86 उम्मीदवारों ने 94 नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। जिनमें।कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा पार्टी के अलावा आरएलजेपी ने चार उम्मीदवार भी शामिल है। नामांकन का सोमवार का दिन आखरी होने के चलते निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय में जनप्रतिनिधियों के अलावा उनके समर्थकों का भी जमघट लग गया। इस दौरान पुलिस को ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बैठाने के लिए भारी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। उधर पार्टी से टिकट नही मिलने पर कई दावेदारों ने निर्दलीय भी नामांकन दाखिल किए है। मंगलवार को नामांकन संवीक्षा एवं बुधवार को नाम वापसी के बाद चुनावी रण की तस्वीर साफ हो सकेगी।सोमवार को सोमवार को तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार नामांकन का आखिरी दिन होने के चलते एकाएक पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव लड़ने के लिए उम्मीदवारों की भीड़ के साथ साथ उनके समर्थक भी पहुंचे जिससे एसडीम कार्यालय में भारी भीड़ जमा हो गई।लेकिन कोविड 19 की जारी गाइडलाइन की पालना के चलते उम्मीदवार एवं एक समर्थक को ही निर्वाचन अधिकारी कार्यालय में नामांकन देने के लिए स्वीकृति दी गई।इस दौरान समर्थकों के बैठे के लिए कार्यालय के बाहर कुर्सियां लगाकर बैठने की व्यवस्था की गई। इस दौरान पुलिस जाप्ता लगाकर अनावश्यक भीड़ को रोका गया। सोमवार के दिन दोपहर में ही भाजपा कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशी घोषित कर सिंबल निर्वाचन अधिकारी को दिए इसके अलावा लोजपा से भी चार जनों ने सिंबल के आधार पर नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं इन सबके समेत 94 नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए गए हैं।अंतिम दिन ही कांग्रेस एवं भाजपा के सभी वार्डो से अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र भरे है।पार्टी से सिंबल मिलने की आस में कई उम्मीदवार इंतजार देखते रहे। जब दोनों पार्टियों ने सिंबल जारी कर प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा कर दी तो कहीं कार्यकर्ताओं में रोष व्याप्त हो गया उन्हें विश्वास था कि इस बार पार्टियों से टिकट मिलेगा ऐसा नहीं होने पर कईयों ने निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार के रूप में अपने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं।अब दोनों ही पार्टियों के पदाधिकारी संगठन के माध्यम से निर्दलीयों को मनाने में लग गए हैं। इस बार पंचायत समिति चुनाव में राष्ट्रीय लोक जनतांत्रिक पार्टी ने भी अपने 4 उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं। जिनके भी वार्ड 5,6,10 एवं 12 में नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए है।

